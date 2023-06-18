In Diablo 4, you can acquire different types of Legendary Aspects that can be equipped to your gear to improve them. The Rapid Aspect is one of them, and you can acquire this Aspect with a couple of different methods. You can equip the Rapid Aspect with one-handed and two-handed weapons, gloves, amulets, and rings.

The Rapid Aspect is an offensive Aspect that increases the attacking speed of the Basic Skills by 15 to 30 percent. This Legendary Aspect can be used by all the classes in the game, and you can improve your build significantly by equipping it to your gear. I imprinted the Rapid Aspect on a two-handed weapon as it gives a 100 percent power increase on this type of weapon. Naturally, you need to know where to find this Legendary Aspect and how to use it.

Here’s how to get the Rapid Aspect in Diablo 4.

Where to get the Rapid Aspect in Diablo 4

Rapid Aspect dungeon location in Diablo 4. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The Rapid Aspect can be acquired by completing the Buried Halls dungeon located in the Dry Steppes region in Diablo 4. Check the yellow circle map image above to see the exact location of the Buried Halls dungeon. This is the easiest method to get this Legendary Aspect, and I’d recommend completing this dungeon early on in the game. The Buried Halls dungeon is located directly south of the Hidden Overlook Waypoint, southeast of Ked Bardu.

Rapid Aspect in the Codex of Power in Diablo 4. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Once you obtain the Rapid Aspect, it will be stored in the Codex of Power. Select the Codex of Power to see all the Legendary Aspects you have collected so far by completing dungeons. You can use any of the Aspects stored in the Codex multiple times on different gears. Some of these Aspects are class-specific, while others can be used by every class in the game.

How to extract the Rapid Aspect from Legendary gear in Diablo 4

Extract Aspects from gears at the Occultists in Diablo 4. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

You must visit the Occultist to extract and imprint any of the Legendary Aspects you find throughout the game. To extract an Aspect, you need to first find a Legendary gear that has the Aspect on it. Once you have the gear, bring it to the Occultist shop, and select the extract option as shown in the image above. Keep in mind that if you extract an Aspect from a Legendary gear, the item gets destroyed, and the Aspect is stored in your inventory.

Legendary Aspects extracted from different gears can only be used once, meaning once you imprint the extracted Aspect, it disappears from your inventory, so be extra careful while using them. It can be exceptionally tricky to extract the Rapid Aspect from a Legendary gear, as it might take you a long time to find one. Instead, it’s easier to get the Aspect directly from the Buried Halls dungeon.

How to imprint the Rapid Aspect in Diablo 4

Imprint Aspects from the Occultists in Diablo 4. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

To imprint a Legendary Aspect, visit the Occultist’s shop, and select the imprint option to choose an Aspect from the Codex of Power or from your inventory. Aspects extracted from Legendary items are stored in your inventory, while the ones obtained from dungeons are stored in the Codex of Power. You will need resources like Coiling Wards, Abstruse Sigil, and Baleful Fragments, along with Veiled Crystals, to imprint the Rapid Aspect on Gloves, Rings, and weapons respectfully.

Rapid Aspect imprinted on a weapon in Diablo 4. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

I imprinted the Rapid Aspect on a Legendary two-handed Staff to get the ultimate boost while using Basic Skills. You can imprint the Rapid Aspect on Rings, Amulets, and Gloves as well. If you are interested in finding some of the strongest Legendary Aspects in the game, then check out our guides on Aspect of Fortune, Splintering, Trickshot, Umbral, Shockwave, Frozen Memories, and Aspect of Might. These Legendary Aspects will improve your build exponentially and allow you to walk over bosses during the endgame.

