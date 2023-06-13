How to get the Aspect of Might in Diablo 4

Legendary Aspects like the Aspect of Might are a crucial part of any build in Diablo 4, regardless of class. Thankfully, many of them are found within the game’s many dungeons scattered all throughout Sanctuary.

Some Aspects can’t be found and must be extracted from gear that drops with them. Others can be found but only after you’ve completed a certain task in the game. And that’s where things can get confusing.

Here’s where to find one of the most useful Legendary Aspects in all of Diablo 4.

What is Aspect of Might in Diablo 4?

It’s one of the stronger buffs in the game. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Aspect of Might is a Legendary Aspect in Diablo 4. It can be found in one specific dungeon, or be secured by extracting it from a Legendary item that comes equipped with it.

Aspect of Might: Basic Skills grant 20 percent Damage Reduction for [2.0-6.0] seconds.

The cool thing about Aspect of Might is that it can be equipped across any of the game’s five starting classes, as it is not class-specific. It can be equipped on Helm, Chest Armor, Pants, Shield, or an Amulet for a 50 percent increase in power.

This Aspect is not only strong but incredibly versatile, considering you can use it on any of your characters that you have leveled up with.

Here’s where I found the Aspect of Might in Diablo 4.

Where to find Aspect of Might in Diablo 4

Here’s where you can find the dungeon on the map, once it’s unlocked. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Aspect of Might can be found in the Dark Ravine dungeon due east of Ked Bardu in the Dry Steppes Region of Sanctuary, as pictured in the screenshot above that I took directly from the game.

The key thing to note here, though, is that the dungeon won’t be available right away until you make progress through the story’s campaign. This area is used for a story mission called “Whittling Sanity” during Act Three when the player meets up with Lorath after visiting him in Ked Bardu.

This area should look familiar. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This area takes some perseverance to get to because the winding pathways you took during the story mission are now filled with all sorts of enemies. I made quick work of them, but don’t think you can just blow past them on your horse, because it’s technically an indoor area.

If the dungeon doesn’t appear right away, keep plugging through the campaign. I suggest saving Aspects for your armor sets for endgame builds anyway. As I played through the story, I didn’t worry about min-maxing my build until reaching level 50 and beyond.

To complete the dungeon, you need to kill three enemies called “Favored” before the final boss will spawn. The final boss, Mother’s Judgment, can then be found in the northernmost area of the dungeon. Finish off that enemy and the Aspect will be yours.

Now, the hard part is deciding which piece of armor to put it on.

