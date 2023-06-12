Diablo 4 Pilgrim’s Footsteps quest: How to follow the Pilgrim’s journey

Diablo 4’s massive open world has many regions to explore, full of side quests, enemies, dungeons, and waypoints to unlock to help make your journey a bit easier.

Kehjistan is one of Sanctuary’s largest regions in Diablo 4, and it’s also one of its most treacherous. But there are a few simple side quests that you can finish without much hassle or fear, including “The Pilgrim’s Footsteps,” a simple quest that can be confusing thanks to some weird map design and no hints given as to how to progress it.

Here’s how to finish the quest and continue your efforts to level up and save the world in Diablo 4.

How to complete The Pilgrim’s Footsteps quest in Diablo 4

Take a look, it’s in a book. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This quest is found in Kehjistan in the Amber Sands region and can be picked up by interacting with the Old Book on the ground, as pictured above. It’s sitting on the ground, sometimes surrounded by some enemies, so clear them out before you try to pick it up.

Once you pick it up, the side quest will begin, tasking you with following in the pilgrim’s footsteps. The area where you need to go next will be marked on the map and can be seen in the image below.

Here’s where you need to go. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The blue circle shows your destination, so mark it and head in that direction. If you go there from the quest’s starting point, however, the line may be a bit confusing as it looks like it’s pointing you inside a nearby dungeon. Don’t go inside; instead, follow the pathway around to the right and up the stairs.

You’ll know you’re in the right area when you see this statue, as depicted in the image below.

Get it? “Follow” their footsteps? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here’s where things may get confusing. The statue is here but there’s nothing to interact with. The play on words here is that you must use the “follow” emote in front of the statue to finish the quest.

Once you do it properly, a chest will pop up to the right of the statue. Claim the items inside and the side quest will finish.

It’s loot time. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Enjoy your new loot and XP, adventurer.

