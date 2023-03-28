Diablo 4 Kor Dragan stronghold: How to destroy Vampiric Incubators and beat Nilcar

Close to waypoints scattered around the Diablo 4 map, players will notice heavily guarded strongholds. Breaking into these well-protected landmarks requires players to be on top of their game, especially in terms of builds and stats when playing on hardcore.

In addition to the enemies lurking in strongholds, there will also be area-based tasks that you’ll need to complete to progress further. These activities will often be tied to gates opening or causing bosses to spawn when they’re completed.

Kor Dragan stronghold is a level 25-plus area, and it’s a great place to visit for loot, gold, and XP if you’re already geared enough to survive the encounters.

How to destroy Vampiric Incubators in Diablo 4’s Kor Dragon stronghold

Enter the Kor Dragon stronghold.

Start clearing out enemies and move around until you stumble upon a Vampiric Incubator.

Stay near the Incubator and defeat the waves of mobs that will spawn and the Vampiric Corruptions that will be nearby.

Once all Vampiric Corruptions are eliminated, you’ll be able to target and take down a Vampiric Incubator.

When players destroy a Vampiric Incubator, they’ll also get to face off against an Elite boss. There are a total of three Vampiric Incubators at the locations, meaning you’ll battle three Elite bosses.

How to beat Nilcar in Diablo 4’s Kor Dragon stronghold

All of your adventures inside the Kor Dragon stronghold will eventually lead you to Nilcar, the final boss. The Forgotten Bishop comes with a rather crowded fight since he gets lots of help from spawns like Sanguine Knight and Inquisitor.

When it comes to dealing with Nilcar’s help, you’ll want to be quick since letting them stack can turn them into an overwhelmingly strong force. Watch out for Hellbinders’ stun and other surrounding mechanics that will try to distract your attention from Nilcar.

In the meantime, Nilcar’s Blood Barrage attack can prove itself to be a real challenge since the ability can be lethal when you’re too busy trying to kite many other enemies.

What loot does Nilcar drop in Diablo 4?

Nilcar can drop various loot including Basic Wands, Highland Boots, and Fur-lined Pants. Despite sounding mediocre, these items can be salvaged or extracted for Legendary aspects.

The loot will be combined with Gold, XP, and 100 Renown points you’ll receive from capturing the stronghold.