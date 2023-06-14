How to get the Trickshot Aspect in Diablo 4

Aspects play an essential role in Diablo 4 when completing builds. The bonuses that Aspects offer can be crucial for a character to reach their full potential, and the Trickshot Aspect is one of the more popular ones in the game for the Rogue class.

The Trickshot Aspect modifies Penetrating Shot. Upon equipping the item, Rogues start shooting two additional arrows to either side after Penetrating Shot damages an enemy. The side arrows deal 10-to-25 percent of Penetrating Shot’s base damage, and don’t split further.

While most powerful Aspects in Diablo 4 drop from random Legendary items, which can be a grinding process, the Trickshot Aspect is unlocked after completing a specific dungeon.

Where to get the Trickshot Aspect in Diablo 4

Players can get the Trickshot Aspect after completing the Bastion of Faith dungeon in Diablo 4. We found this dungeon after teleporting to the Zarbinzet Waypoint and heading north. You’ll find the Bastion of Faith dungeon right at the top-middle edge of the Zarbinzet region.

Bastion of Faith dungeon location in Zarbinzet. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Upon entering the Bastion of Faith dungeon, players will run into Clerics and Dreadknights. Your experiences with the dungeon may vary depending on your World Tier. Despite dying a few times, we were still able to complete the Bastion of Faith dungeon in a timely manner.

Alternatively, the Trickshot Aspect can also be extracted from a Legendary item. The secondary method of obtaining this Aspect will require some luck, however, since players will get random aspects on their Legendary items.

