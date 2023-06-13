How to get the Aspect of Fortune in Diablo 4

The Codex of Power in Diablo 4 features a variety of Aspects that can provide your character with a much-needed power boost.

The Aspect of Fortune increases a character’s Lucky Hit Chance while they have an active Barrier. However, this Legendary Aspect can only be used by the Sorcerer class. Here’s how you can find it in Diablo 4.

Where to find the Aspect of Fortune in Diablo 4

The Aspect of Fortune isn’t included in the dungeon list because you can only get it via extraction. Aspects can be extracted from Legendary items in Diablo 4, but the process also destroys the item in question.

You’ll need a bit of luck on your side to extract Aspect of Fortune because there isn’t a guaranteed way that allows players to extract the Aspect of their choice.

If you have a few legendary items lying around in your inventory, you can take them to the Occultist and choose “Extract Aspect” to complete the process. Upon doing so, the Extract will appear in your inventory, while its respective item will disappear.

We recommend changing World Tiers, doing Nightmare Dungeons, and completing Helltide events to increase your chance of getting the Aspect of Fortune in Diablo 4. These three will allow you to get more Legendary items during your playtime, which you can then use to extract. More Legendary items will mean more chances at finally finding the Aspect of Fortune.

