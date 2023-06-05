Abstruse Sigils in Diablo 4 are a crafting material salvaged from certain items when they’re broken down at the Blacksmith. They can be used at one of the many Jewelers across Sanctuary to upgrade Legendary Amulets and Rings.

Gear is as important as ever when it comes to maxing out a character in Diablo 4. Players tend to prioritize upgrading weapons and armor first since the boosts they offer are generally more impactful. But as someone who likes to walk to their own beat, I found it easier and more cost-effective to upgrade Amulets and Rings first before moving on.

If you have Legendary Amulets and Rings as I do, you’ll need Abstruse Sigils to upgrade them, but only a handful for each piece.

Where to get Abstruse Sigils in Diablo 4

The only way to get Abstruse Sigils in Diablo 4 is by salvaging Legendary Amulets and Rings at a Blacksmith. It goes without saying that they’d need to be different from the Legendary Amulets and Rings you want to upgrade, since salvaging them would destroy them.

Related: Should you sell or salvage gear in Diablo 4?

To that, interact with one of the Blacksmiths scattered across the various towns on the map and click on the red square with the pickaxe icon under where it says ‘Directly in inventory’ to grab the pickaxe, then click on the Legendary Amulets or Rings you want to salvage in your inventory.

In addition to Abstruse Sigils, you’ll also receive a Veiled Crystal and one to two Iron Chunks for your efforts.

Blacksmiths can do all sorts of things, including salvaging items. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

How to use Abstruse Sigils in Diablo 4

To use Abstruse Sigils to upgrade a Legendary Amulet or Ring, visit a Jeweler in any of the towns, click on the upgrade item tab, then drag the one you want to upgrade onto the ‘Item to upgrade’ slot and press the upgrade button that shows up on the bottom right of the Jeweler’s panel to complete the transaction.

Jewelers can upgrade all sorts of Amulets and Rings. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

It will also cost you some gold and may require other salvaged items depending on which Legendary Amulet or Ring it is, but it’s worth it for the boost. The Jeweler can also do other things, like remove gems from weapons and armor.

While you’re in town, don’t forget to upgrade other things elsewhere, too.

About the author