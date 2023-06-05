How to remove gems from weapons and armor in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 is full of gems that can enhance or add abilities to weapons and armor, making them more effective for your build. We found experimenting with different gems was crucial to find the perfect one for our playstyles, even if that meant we were taking them in and out of weapons continuously as we explore the world of Sanctuary.

Understanding the best way to remove gems from weapons and armor in Diablo 4 can save you some coin and frustration as you narrow down which shiny rock you want slotted in your equipment to turn it into a killing machine.

Best way to remove gems in Diablo 4

We were constantly changing out our gems in Diablo 4. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The simplest way to remove gems from weapons and armor in Diablo 4 is at a jeweler. These merchants can remove any gem from a piece of equipment for a fee (we were mostly charged a dozen or so gold pieces early on in the story), which adds both items back to your inventory. This is an efficient method if you want to swap your gem for another or place the slotted gem in another weapon or item.

However, you can also remove gems from equipment by salvaging them at a blacksmith. This will add the item back to your inventory but also destroys the item it was in—a mistake we made once or twice. This is an excellent way to save coins if you didn’t plan on using the original piece of equipment and are okay with it being destroyed.

Salvaging equipment also provides materials needed for upgrading gear. For example, salvaging legendary armor gives Coiling Ward, which is needed to boost legendary armor. Just be sure you’re okay with destroying an item before you go this route.

