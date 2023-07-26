How to get a Foul Invoker of Varshan in Diablo 4

The only way to challenge the true Echo of Varshan.

The Foul Invoker of Varshan is a type of Malignant Invoker in season one of Diablo 4 that players can use to summon a very specific enemy.

Regular Malignant Invokers and Wrathful Malignant Invokers can be used to make Outgrowths in Malignant Tunnels turn into enemies that you can kill for Malignant Hearts. However, the Foul Invoker of Varshan is strictly used to spawn the Echo of Varshan, which is a tougher version of the boss from the season one questline.

Getting a Foul Invoker of Varshan in Diablo 4

The steps to acquire the Foul Invoker of Varshan are quite complicated and are not explained very well by the game. I’ve broken down all of the steps below.

You must first complete the season one storyline and defeat Varshan as well as the first Capstone Dungeon to reach World Tier Three.

Don’t go to World Tier Three yet. Instead, you need to use the crafting recipe you received upon defeating Varshan, which is for a standard Invoker of Varshan.

Craft the Invoker of Varshan at Cormond’s Workbench and then head into a Malignant Tunnel on World Tier One or Two.

At the end of the tunnel, see if there is a gate with a padlock on it. If there is, you can fight the Echo of Varshan using your Invoker of Varshan on the Outgrowth after going through the gate

Not all Malignant Tunnels have this gate, but I found The Boiling Wounds (Fractured Peaks) and The Ravening Pit (Dry Steppes) were the two most consistent tunnels to have it.

Defeat the Echo of Varshan and then pick up the recipe that they leave behind, which is for the Foul Invoker of Varshan.

Go to Cormond’s Workbench again and you can now craft the Foul Invoker of Varshan

Head to World Tier Three or Four, go through another Malignant Tunnel, see if it has the padlocked gate, and then go through if it does.

Use your Foul Invoker of Varshan on the Outgrowth to spawn an even tougher version of the Echo of Varshan.

Crafting the Foul of Invoker of Varshan in Diablo 4

To craft the Foul Invoker of Varshan, you need the following crafting materials:

50 Sigil Powder

Invoker of Varshan

Sigil Powder is a material you only find from salvaging Nightmare Sigils at The Occultist. You can find Nightmare Sigils in Nightmare Dungeons after defeating Diablo’s main campaign.

Related: Should you play Diablo 4 season one in World Tier One or World Tier Two?

If you need help crafting a regular Invoker of Varshan, here’s the recipe:

Brutal Malignant Invoker

Vicious Malignant Invoker

Devious Malignant Invoker

Wrathful Malignant Invoker

Demon’s Heart

You can acquire individual Malignant Invokers by using Malignant Ichor, a material that can be looted from killing Malignant Monsters, opening chests, or salvaging Malignant Hearts. Demon’s Heart is a common item to find after killing enemies and opening chests.

About the author