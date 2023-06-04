How to get Demon’s Heart in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 is full of materials needed for crafting potions and upgrading gear. Some items are easy to find almost anywhere in Sanctuary, while others require much more work.

One particular item players will encounter early in their Diablo 4 experience are Demon’s Hearts, which are a magic crafting material needed for several recipes. Luckily, Sanctuary has somewhat of a demon problem, meaning finding a few hearts isn’t tricky.

Where to find Demon’s Hearts in Diablo 4

Screenshot via Dot Esports

Finding Demon’s Hearts in Diablo 4 is simple: kill a demon and take their heart. Demons are scattered across the map, meaning you’ll eventually find one after killing enough unholy creatures. However, the hearts aren’t a guaranteed drop from every enemy, so you’ll likely need to slay a few to find one.

One of the best places to find a Demon’s Heart early in the game is the Tormented Ruins dungeon in Fractured Peaks. This is the first dungeon you’ll explore in the campaign, but you can also return as many times as you want.

I’ve acquired one or two Demon’s Hearts each time I complete the dungeon, which isn’t a huge number but is a steady source for when I need them. However, feel free to pick your favorite dungeon or cellar with a demon infestation and relieve them of their organ.

You’ll need a few demon hearts when upgrading your health potion, which should be done as soon as possible. Make sure slaying demons is on your to-do list as you explore Diablo 4.

