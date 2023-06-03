Diablo 4 shop: All cosmetics available on release

The release of Diablo 4 is upon us, and fans with early access have plenty to sink their teeth into, including an array of cosmetics available to purchase in the shop.
Players are spoilt for choice in terms of weapons and armor, but those wanting to add further spice to their look can do so by visiting the shop and selecting from the vast array of cosmetics available for purchase.
These purchases are made with Platinum, the game’s currency for cosmetic-only microtransactions. Here are all the cosmetics currently available in the shop.
How to access the shop in Diablo 4
When you start the game, the menu at the top provides two options. From the ‘Play’ screen, simply click or navigate to the ‘Shop’ screen and wait for the store to load.
As well as Cosmetics, this page is also used for purchasing Add Ons and for buying Platinum, which is then used to purchase cosmetics.
Eight items are shown at the top in the ‘Recommended for You’ section and scrolling down the page shows the cosmetic items available for each class, as well as mounts.
Barbarian
- The Lion’s Share (800 Platinum)—The Lion Of Arreat Accessories
- Ill-Gotten Gains (1,000 Platinum)—Death Toll Accessories
- Totem Of Ursus (1,400 Platinum)—Armor Cosmetics
- The Lion Of Arreat (2,200 Platinum)—Prestige Equipment Cosmetics
- Death Toll (2,400 Platinum)—Prestige Equipment Cosmetics
Druid
- Atonement Measures (800 Platinum)—Thorns Of Penitence Accessories
- Sunken Treasures (900 Platinum)—Heir To The Sea Accessories
- Watcher In The Wilds (1,700 Platinum)—Armor Cosmetics
- Thorns Of Penitence (2,200 Platinum)—Prestige Equipment Cosmetics
- Heir To The Sea (2,600 Platinum)
Necromancer
- Death Throes (800 Platinum)—Wraith Lord Accessories
- Death In Hawezar (1,400 Platinum)—Armor Cosmetics
- Desert Datura (1,500 Platinum)—Armor Cosmetics
- Wraith Lord (2,800 Platinum)—Prestige Equipment Cosmetics
Rogue
- Tools Of The Hunt (1,000 Platinum)—Raised By Wolves Accessories
- Dressed To Kill (1,300 Platinum)—Armor Cosmetics
- Blight Warden (1,300 Platinum)—Armor Cosmetics
- Raised By Wolves (2,500 Platinum)—Prestige Equipment Cosmetics
Sorcerer
- Sorceric Binding (800 Platinum)—Fractured Magic Accessories
- Magic Of The Sands (1,200 Platinum)—Armor Cosmetics
- Thaumaturge (1,800 Platinum)—Armor Cosmetics
- Fractured Magic (2,500 Platinum)—Prestige Equipment Cosmetics
Mounts
- Death’s Burden (800 Platinum)—Mount Armor
- Brackish Fetch (800 Platinum)—Mount Armor
- Bloodfiend Advent (1,000 Platinum)—Mount Armor
- Three-Fold Nightmare (1,500 Platinum)—Prestige Mount & Mount Armor
- The Weight Of Gold (1,600 Platinum)—Prestige Mount & Mount Armor