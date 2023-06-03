Diablo 4 shop: All cosmetics available on release

The release of Diablo 4 is upon us, and fans with early access have plenty to sink their teeth into, including an array of cosmetics available to purchase in the shop.

Players are spoilt for choice in terms of weapons and armor, but those wanting to add further spice to their look can do so by visiting the shop and selecting from the vast array of cosmetics available for purchase.

These purchases are made with Platinum, the game’s currency for cosmetic-only microtransactions. Here are all the cosmetics currently available in the shop.

How to access the shop in Diablo 4

An example of the Recommended For You shop section in Diablo 4. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you start the game, the menu at the top provides two options. From the ‘Play’ screen, simply click or navigate to the ‘Shop’ screen and wait for the store to load.

As well as Cosmetics, this page is also used for purchasing Add Ons and for buying Platinum, which is then used to purchase cosmetics.

Eight items are shown at the top in the ‘Recommended for You’ section and scrolling down the page shows the cosmetic items available for each class, as well as mounts.

Barbarian

The Barbarian shop section in Diablo 4. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Lion’s Share (800 Platinum)—The Lion Of Arreat Accessories

Ill-Gotten Gains (1,000 Platinum)—Death Toll Accessories

Totem Of Ursus (1,400 Platinum)—Armor Cosmetics

The Lion Of Arreat (2,200 Platinum)—Prestige Equipment Cosmetics

Death Toll (2,400 Platinum)—Prestige Equipment Cosmetics

Druid

The Druid shop section in Diablo 4. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Atonement Measures (800 Platinum)—Thorns Of Penitence Accessories

Sunken Treasures (900 Platinum)—Heir To The Sea Accessories

Watcher In The Wilds (1,700 Platinum)—Armor Cosmetics

Thorns Of Penitence (2,200 Platinum)—Prestige Equipment Cosmetics

Heir To The Sea (2,600 Platinum)

Necromancer

The Necromancer shop section in Diablo 4. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Death Throes (800 Platinum)—Wraith Lord Accessories

Death In Hawezar (1,400 Platinum)—Armor Cosmetics

Desert Datura (1,500 Platinum)—Armor Cosmetics

Wraith Lord (2,800 Platinum)—Prestige Equipment Cosmetics

Rogue

The Rogue shop section in Diablo 4. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Tools Of The Hunt (1,000 Platinum)—Raised By Wolves Accessories

Dressed To Kill (1,300 Platinum)—Armor Cosmetics

Blight Warden (1,300 Platinum)—Armor Cosmetics

Raised By Wolves (2,500 Platinum)—Prestige Equipment Cosmetics

Sorcerer

The Sorcerer shop section in Diablo 4. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Sorceric Binding (800 Platinum)—Fractured Magic Accessories

Magic Of The Sands (1,200 Platinum)—Armor Cosmetics

Thaumaturge (1,800 Platinum)—Armor Cosmetics

Fractured Magic (2,500 Platinum)—Prestige Equipment Cosmetics

Mounts

The Mounts shop section in Diablo 4. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Death’s Burden (800 Platinum)—Mount Armor

Brackish Fetch (800 Platinum)—Mount Armor

Bloodfiend Advent (1,000 Platinum)—Mount Armor

Three-Fold Nightmare (1,500 Platinum)—Prestige Mount & Mount Armor

The Weight Of Gold (1,600 Platinum)—Prestige Mount & Mount Armor

