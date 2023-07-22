How to get Malignant Ichor in Diablo 4 season one

Diablo 4 season one introduced the new Malignant Heart mechanic that will become essential to powering up your character. While you will need Malignant Hearts to create Caged Hearts, which can then socket into your gear for massive buffs, some types of Malignant Hearts will require an additional item called Malignant Ichor.

There are 32 different kinds of Malignant Hearts, but each falls into one of four categories: Wrathful, Vicious, Devious, or Brutal. Malignant Ichor, much like Hearts, are primarily dropped by corrupted or Malignant enemies. Malignant Ichor also provides an alternative means of obtaining Malignant Hearts.

How to use Malignant Ichor in Diablo 4

Cormond’s Wagon is a merchant shop located just outside of Velkhova where you can exchange Malignant Ichor for Malignant Heart. Each Ichor drop will correspond with one of the four Malignant Heart categories based on color.

There are four types of Malignant Hearts in Diablo 4. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The actual exchange can be quite complicated. Instead of collecting 35 Ichor that represents the heart you desire, you need to gather 35 Ichor in two other primary colors. For instance, if you want a Wrathful Heart, you will need to gather 35 Ichor for both Vicious and Brutal Hearts. Before deciding to craft a Malignant Heart, you should also know that the heart you craft will be randomized, though in the category that you select.

How to collect Malignant Ichor in Diablo 4

Collecting Malignant Ichor in Diablo 4 season one is very similar to how you can collect Malignant Hearts. Malignant Tunnels are the best areas to farm both items. These are dungeon-like events that appear throughout Sanctuary that have a high density of Malignant enemies to farm.

Along with Malignant Hearts, you are likely to find tons of Ichor during your run throughout these dungeons. Though you can find Malignant Ichor throughout the world of Sanctuary, these Malignant Tunnels are undoubtedly the best place to farm these two new items in Diablo 4.

