How to fix ‘unable to retrieve necessary data’ error in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 errors are frustrating for any player that encounters them and the “unable to retrieve necessary data” error has left many scratching their heads.

Thankfully, while some problems are server-side and cannot be resolved individually, that is not the case for this particular error.

It appears this error appears more regularly when using the Kaspersky antivirus software but Blizzard has provided steps that should resolve the problem.

Fix for ‘unable to retrieve necessary data’ error in Diablo 4

A fix for your squad. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

This particular error occurs when your antivirus software is interfering with the game, most commonly with Kaspersky, but it can be fixed by following these steps.

Head to the Settings menu and click on general

Disable Self-Defense in Settings

Exit Kaspersky by right-clicking the Kaspersky icon on the Windows Taskbar or hidden icons and clicking exit.

Go to folder: C:\ProgramData\Kaspersky Lab\AVP21.3, rename the folder “Report” to “Report1”. (This is a secret folder).

Shutdown your PC using shutdown, not Restart, and reboot.

Start KIS after rebooting your system

Enable Self-Defense

If you have completed the above steps but are still encountering issues, the best approach is to head to the Blizzard forums and post in the technical support section.