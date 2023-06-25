All Diablo 4 Rogue unique items and how to get them

Get the very best from your build.

Players will never be short of things to do and items to find in Diablo 4, with those in the Rogue class given a host of unique items to secure.

One such subset is Unique items in Diablo 4, which are powerful pieces of equipment that can be used to improve your build while providing boosts that cannot be found anywhere else in the game.

Each class has its own set of Unique items, while there are also a number of Unique items that can be used by all classes in the game, like the highly-rated Doombringer sword.

If you’re on the hunt for Unique items specifically for your Rogue, we’ve got you covered with our guide on every Diablo 4 Rogue Unique item and tips on how to increase your chances of getting the best loot.

All Rogue unique weapons in Diablo 4

Name Unique Affix Weapon Type Asheara’s Khanjar Hits with this weapon increase your Attack Speed by [four to six percent] for four seconds, up to [20 to 30 percent] Dagger Condemnation Your core skills deal [20 to 40 percent] increased damage when spending 3 Combo Points. Your Basic Skills using this weapon have a 30 percent chance to generate three Combo Points. Dagger Windforce Lucky Hit: Hits with this weapon have up to a [10 to 20 percent] chance to deal double damage and Knock Back the target. Bow Skyhunter The first direct damage you deal to an enemy is a guaranteed Critical Strike. If you had maximum stacks of the Precision Key Passive when you cast the skill, gain [15 to 25] Energy. This can only happen once per cast. Bow

All Rogue unique armor and equipment in Diablo 4

Name Unique Affix Item Type Cowl Of The Nameless You gain [15 to 25 percent] increased Lucky Hit Chance against Crowd Controlled enemies. Helm Eyes In The Dark Unless it hits a Boss or Player, Death Trap will continue to re-arm itself until it kills an enemy. However, Death Trap’s Cooldown is increased by [30 to 15 percent]. Pants Grasp Of Shadow Lucky Hit: Damaging a Vulnerable enemy with a Marksman or Cutthroat Skill has up to a [20 to 30 percent] chance to summon a Shadow Clone that mimics your attack. Gloves Word Of Hakan Your Rain of Arrows is always Imbued with all Imbuements at once. Amulet

How to get unique Rogue items in Diablo 4

Get grinding those Dungeons. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Unique items in Diablo 4 can be obtained randomly by defeating enemies, opening chests, or breaking objects, but there are ways of maximizing your chances of securing one of these rarer drops.

Firstly, you will need to be in at least World Tier Three for Unique items to drop, but moving to World Tier Four offers a higher chance of seeing Unique items drop, as well as offering items that are only obtainable in Diablo 4’s highest World Tier.

Nightmare Dungeons are your best bet for seeing Unique drops, as these are filled with an abundance of Elite enemies all of which have a chance to drop a Unique when defeated, and the dungeon’s completion reward may also provide a Unique item.

Another option, though one that can be more time-consuming, is Helltide events. In these, I recommend building up a tally of 175 Abherrant Cinders, then locating the Tortured Gift of Mystery chest and opening them.

However, each Helltide event only has two Tortured Gift of Mysteries spawn and you’ll need 350 Abherrant Cinders to open both chests. While they can drop Uniques, it is not guaranteed, and you’ll have better odds of finding the items you are looking for through Nightmare Dungeons.

The key to getting the best from Nightmare Dungeons is to complete the highest Tier your possibly can. I recommend finding what tier gives you enemies three levels higher than yourself, as the XP gains are significantly higher and you are still able to defeat enemies without the risk of dying repeatedly.

