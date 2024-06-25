Where to find Radiolaria Samples in A Rising Chorus Act 1 in Destiny 2

Destiny 2’s A Rising Chorus Act One questline tasks players with finding Radiolaria Samples as part of its 20th quest step, leading players back to Nessus for another round of collecting resources. Luckily for guardians, though, their locations are easy to find.

Recommended Videos

Step 20 of Destiny 2‘s seasonal questline for Echoes may feel more like a fetch quest, but it’s a somewhat quick and painless step if you know where to find Radiolaria Sample sites. This step borrows the proximity sensor mechanic from previous weeks but with much easier targets.

Here’s how you can advance the A Rising Chorus Act One questline in Echoes in Destiny 2 by finding all Radiolaria Sample sites.

All Radiolaria Sample site locations in A Rising Chorus Act One in Destiny 2

The Chamber of Water’s final room will be your second stop in this step. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To progress A Rising Chorus’ step 20, you need to find five Radiolaria Samples in each of these three locations:

The Cistern (by the entrance to the Well of Flame)

(by the entrance to the Well of Flame) Chamber of Water (within Watcher’s Grave)

(within Watcher’s Grave) Pools of Luminance (accessible from the Cistern and not Artifact’s Edge)

Luckily for players, the resources you need to find are much easier to locate this time around. They’ll be marked on your HUD, and Failsafe’s “improved” detection systems also show you if you’re near one—though odds are you’ll spot it before she does. The samples may respawn in some places, so you may find more than one in a specific point.

Here are all the locations of the Radiolaria Samples.

The Cistern Radiolaria Sample locations

The first area you must visit is the Cistern, with the Radiolaria Samples spread out just in front of the entrance to the Well of Flame. They’re easy to track since you have plenty of visibility. Some compelled Vex enemies will appear, and the Radiolaria itself can also damage you and prevent you from picking up a sample. These are the spawn points we’ve found:

Avoid stepping on the Radiolaria. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Chamber of Water Radiolaria Sample locations

Enter the Chamber of Water through a portal in front of the Watcher’s Grave landing zone. This will lead you to the Chamber of Water, which also has five Radiolaria Sample locations.

The first one is easy to find since it will be guarded by a few Vex enemies as soon as you load into the actual Chamber of Water area. The second will be on the rock above it, on the right side of the zone. The remaining three spots are in the “final” area, with a few more Vex enemies. This location is the most straightforward: There’s only one path to go and it leads to a small area.

Pools of Luminance Radiolaria Sample locations

You’re going back to the Cistern this time, but take the path on the right side of the landing zone. This leads to the Pools of Luminance area, which you visited earlier in the seasonal storyline. Launching into Nessus from the quest node may take you to Artifact’s Edge, which is the wrong spot.

Once you’ve found the path by the waterfall on your right in the Cistern, stick to the path to the Pools of Luminance until you reach an open room with several Vex enemies. Take them out and look for the Radiolaria Sample spawn locations we’ve outlined. Some of them are behind the Vex blocks and floating above or near Radiolaria.

This is still one of the coolest areas in Nessus. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After finding all the samples you need, Osiris will summon you to the H.E.L.M., saying Saint-14 is in trouble. This isn’t Saint-14’s first run-in with the Vex, but, as Osiris said, this one feels different…

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy