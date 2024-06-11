Destiny 2: How to complete A Rising Chorus: Act 1

The first act of the Destiny 2 Episode, Echoes, begins with us focusing on Nessus and Failsafe. We’ll be working alongside Failsafe throughout this Episode, and the main quest you get at the start is called A Rising Chorus: Act 1.

These quests take you through various activities you’ll be working on while exploring Nessus and going through the seasonal activity Arena: Breach Executable. There are a lot of mysteries to unravel to learn about what the Vex are up to on Nessus and how it ties into a new developing threat in Destiny 2.

All A Rising Chorus: Act 1 quest steps in Destiny 2

There are 25 quest steps you need to work through. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are 25 steps to complete this quest, and it’s the first act of this Episode. We can expect more tasks to do to keep us occupied throughout this Episode in Destiny 2. For now, we have a handful of things we can do, and they focus on what’s happening on Nessus and what the Vex are doing with the planet. It’s time to group up and lead an investigation team alongside Failsafe to learn what’s happening. Still, this is only the beginning of what’s next in Destiny 2.

A Rising Chorus: Act 1, step 1

The first step is to complete the first mission, where you land on Nessus to help Failsafe. This has you bringing Failsafe back to the H.E.L.M., where they can speak with Osiris and Saint-14. After you’ve done this, Failsafe has you go through the first seasonal activity, Arena: Breach Executable. Upon completing it once and obtaining the rewards from this quest, Failsafe hands you this quest as a reward, along with a way to obtain samples for the next step.

A Rising Chorus Act 1, step 2

Failsafe highlights three samples you need to find for them. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The next step is to track down three samples for Failsafe. These samples emit a signal similar to that of radiolaria. Each location is marked on your map while on Nessus, and you can make your way to these locations at any time. When you arrive to obtain a sample, interact with it to pick it up. You’ll need to do this at each marked location.

Interact with the samples to pick them up. Screenshot by Dot Esports

A Rising Chorus, Act 1, step 3

A Suppression Field traps you immediately after you collect the final specimen for Failsafe. A unique object appears a short distance away from you. All you need to do is defeat the nearby Vex that appeared to take you out and grab the sample in The Well of Flame. A waypoint should be marked above it.

A Rising Chorus, Act 1, step 4

After collecting the sample, return to the H.E.L.M. and give Failsafe the unknown specimen. They’ll be able to process this and provide you with more thorough information about it. They’ll begin analyzing it after you interact with Failsafe next to the Wartable.

A Rising Chorus, Act 1, step 5

Shortly after giving Failsafe the unknown sample you found, they’ll discuss it with you. Failspeak shares that Nessus is transforming, as are the Vex. What exactly does that mean? Failsafe can’t be for certain. They know what’s happening will be big, but it won’t happen immediately.

A Rising Chorus Act 1, step 6

Once the conversation with Failsafe has finished, the next step won’t unlock. Instead, Failsafe needs to analyze the sample you provided them and plans to report back later. We can expect to return to Failsafe next week and work through the next steps of this quest in Destiny 2.

We’ll be updating this guide when the next quest steps are available.

