Unvoiced god rolls and how to get them in Destiny 2

Slug shotguns have their own niche in the Destiny 2 sandbox. And whether you play PvE or PvP, there’s a shotgun just for you. However, the Unvoiced might just be the shotgun for everyone.

Unvoiced is a Pinpoint Slug Frame Void shotgun from the Sundered Doctrine dungeon. While it has some decent PvE perks, it also comes with everything you need for PvP, so you can finally put The Inquisitor from over a year ago to rest.

Here are our Unvoiced god rolls in Destiny 2 for PvE and PvP.

What is the Unvoiced god roll in Destiny 2?

All you ever needed. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unvoiced PvE god roll

Barrel: Arrowhead Brake

Arrowhead Brake Magazine: Assault Mag

Assault Mag Perk one: Fourth Time’s the Charm

Fourth Time’s the Charm Perk two: Vorpal Weapon

Vorpal Weapon Masterwork: Reload Speed

Reload Speed Weapon Mod: Backup Mag

Unvoiced PvP god roll

Barrel: Arrowhead Brake

Arrowhead Brake Magazine: Accurized Rounds

Accurized Rounds Perk one: Lone Wolf

Lone Wolf Perk two: Closing Time

Closing Time Masterwork: Range or Stability

Range or Stability Weapon Mod: Ballistics or Targeting Adjuster

There are multiple ways you can go around in PvE with Unvoiced. For general PvE usage like dealing with chunky enemies and Champions, there’s Fourth Time’s the Charm with Vorpal Weapon. Fourth Time’s the Charm returns ammo to the magazine, and Vorpal Weapon increases damage against minibosses and bosses by 15 percent.

For maximum damage, you can also go with Envious Arsenal and Bait and Switch. This combination is more popular on Heavy weapons, like VS Chill Inhibitor, but you can make it work on a Special weapon, too. The main downside is that you must fire your Heavy weapon to trigger both perks. If you’re running an explosive weapon, you may accidentally blow yourself up when cycling through guns. This may end up being a waste of shots if you’re low on Heavy ammo and are running Bait and Switch on the Heavy weapon as well.

Another notable combination is Destabilizing Rounds with the new perk, Demoralize. One perk creates a volatile burst and makes nearby enemies volatile, while the other weakens them. This can do wonders for add-dense environments, especially if you’re running No Backup Plans on a Titan.

For PvP, you want Lone Wolf with Closing Time. Slug shotguns always have been strong in the Crucible (looking at you The Inquisitor) and Unvoiced has everything you need to take it inside of Trials of Osiris next time it’s around. Lone Wolf increases airborne effectiveness and aim assistance, while Closing Time increases range and handling as the magazine gets lower. Considering shotguns are always at the bottom of the mag, you get an almost constant 20 range and about 50 handling.

With the Arrowhead Brake, Accurized Rounds, and Closing Time triggered, you’re already maxing out range and handling. This means you can be more flexible when it comes to weapon mods. You can also adjust the barrel and magazine, depending on the Masterwork.

How to get Unvoiced in Destiny 2

You might get suspended a lot. Image via Bungie

The Unvoiced shotgun drops from the second and third encounters of the Sundered Doctrine dungeon in Destiny 2, as well as from secret chests once you unlock it in the collections. The dungeon is farmable until the new dungeon is released, and the easiest encounter to farm is the final boss, Kerrev, the Erased. You can also get all the armor and weapons from this encounter, including the Unworthy scout rifle and the Unloved hand cannon.

