Unworthy god rolls and how to get them in Destiny 2

When it comes to quality Arc scout rifles in Destiny 2, there are only a few options. There’s Tarnished Mettle from Season of the Plunder and Long Arm from Spire of the Watcher dungeon. Both weapons are okay, but the Unworthy replaces all of them.

Unworthy is an Arc Rapid-fire Frame scout rifle from the Sundred Doctrine dungeon. It comes with some of the best perks for PvE and PvP, making it one of the top-tier scouts to have in your Energy slot, regardless of the activity.

Here are our Unworthy god rolls in Destiny 2 for PvP and PvE.

What is the Uworthy god roll in Destiny 2?

The best Arc scout in the game. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unworthy PvE god roll

Barrel: Arrowhead Brake

Arrowhead Brake Magazine: Flared Magwell

Flared Magwell Perk one: Rewind Rounds or Firefly

Rewind Rounds or Firefly Perk two: Rolling Storm or Voltshot

Rolling Storm or Voltshot Masterwork: Reload Speed

Reload Speed Weapon Mod: Synergy

Unworthy PvP god roll

Barrel: Arrowhead Brake

Arrowhead Brake Magazine: Ricochet Rounds

Ricochet Rounds Perk one: Keep Away

Keep Away Perk two: Precision Instrument

Precision Instrument Masterwork: Range

Range Weapon Mod: Ballistics

There are two distinct perk combinations on Unworthy for PvE. One is Rewind Rounds and Rolling Storm. Rewind Rounds refunds ammo based on the number of hits, and Rolling Storm grants stacks of Bolt Charge, which is handy if you’re using it in your build with new Arc Aspects. If Bolt Charge isn’t your thing, you can go for Firefly and Voltshot to deal AoE damage.

You don’t want to get Rewind Rounds with Voltshot because the two contradict each other. Rewind Rounds requires you to keep shooting until the mag is empty, while Voltshot needs constant reloading to trigger. Firefly paired with Rolling Storm is also decent, to get the best of both worlds.

Once again, the Subjugation Origin Trait is the icing on the cake. It grants an alternative Explosive Payload against weaker enemies and can exhaust stronger enemies. Don’t worry if you feel like you’re missing out on damage with perks like Rolling Storm, as Subjugation makes up for it.

Unworthy also has some solid PvP options. Rapid-fires can be deadly in the right hands, and Fang of Ir Yût from Crota’s End is a prime example. Just like Fang, Unworthy has a combination of Keep Away and Precision Instrument with an ability to roll Rapid Hit in the third column, too.

Generally, Keep Away is better, as it grants 10 extra range and 30 reload speed. If you’re playing close to the targets, Rapid Hit works better. You only need two precision hits to get the same 30 reload speed buff that you can double by landing three additional precision hits.

How to get Unworthy in Destiny 2

Time to revise VoW symbols. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Unworthy scout rifle comes from the Sundered Doctrine dungeon in Destiny 2. You can get it from the first or third encounter. Once you unlock it in collections, you can get it from the two secret chests hidden around the dungeon.

Sundered Doctrine is a mechanic-heavy dungeon, but the fastest encounter to farm is the final boss. It can drop all the loot from the dungeon, including the Unloved hand cannon, and is quite easy to do, as long as you know where all the symbols are.

