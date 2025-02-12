Forgot password
Second mini-encounter in Destiny 2's Sundered Doctrine
All secret chest locations in Destiny 2 Sundered Doctrine dungeon

More loot. Learn the locations of both secret chests.
Edward Strazd
Published: Feb 12, 2025 04:21 am

The new Sundered Doctrine dungeon in Destiny 2 comes with a whole new loot pool of powerful weapons and stylish armor. If you want to make the most of each run, you should also pick up secret chests along the way.

As always with the secret chests in Destiny 2, they only drop the loot you already got from the dungeon. So if you only have a hand cannon and a class item from Sundered Doctrine, only those two can drop from the secret chest. The chests are also limited to one opening per week per character.

There are two secret chests in the Sundered Doctrine dungeon in Destiny 2, and here’s everything you need to know to get them.

Table of contents

All secret chests in Destiny 2 Sundered Doctrine dungeon

First chest

Darkness Splinter in Destiny 2
The first chest is in the maze immediately after the first encounter. As you drop down into the maze, look around for three Resonance Splinters and shoot them. Two Splinters are on the bottom levels of the maze, while one is at the top levels. They’re all on the far sides of the maze, so spread out and find them.

After destroying all three splinters, you’ll see a visual effect of the chest spawning, just like you would in other activities in Destiny 2. Head to the middle open space of the maze, and you’ll see an opened door to the room with the chest.

First secret chest in Sundered Doctrine dungeon in Destiny 2
Second chest

Second secret chest in Sundered Doctrine dungeon in Destiny 2
The second chest is in the mini-encounter before the final boss. This is where you must use the lenses in a room full of dead worms to connect the symbols Enter and Worm to their corresponding dials and open the door.

When you’re in this room, head to the right. The chest is at the top of the worm on the right side of the room. Stand next to the switch for the Worm symbol and use the ledges to climb on top of the dead worm and grab the chest.

