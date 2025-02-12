Unloved god rolls and how to get them in Destiny 2

Hand cannons are by far one of the most popular weapon types in Destiny 2, with plenty of great options, from Zaouli’s Bane and Ancient Gospel to Exotics, like Sunshot. With the launch of Sundered Doctrine, there might be a new best hand cannon in the game—Unloved.

Unloved is a Strand Heavy Burst hand cannon, making it the first of its kind in Destiny 2. It has a similar feel to Bold Endings from the Pale Heart—a Stasis burst hand cannon. However, Unloved comes with quite a few damage perks and has one of the best Origin Traits in the game.

Here are our Unloved god rolls in Destiny 2 for both PvP and PvE.

What is the Unloved god roll in Destiny 2?

Twice the perks, double the damage. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unloved PvE god roll

Barrel: Fluted Barrel

Magazine: Flared Magwell

Perk one: Dragonfly or Hatchling

Perk two: Paracausal Affinity or Tear

Masterwork: Reload Speed

Weapon Mod: Synergy

Unloved PvP god roll

Barrel: Arrowhead Brake

Magazine: Ricochet Rounds

Perk one: Rapid Hit or Killing Wind

Perk two: Kill Clip

Masterwork: Range

Weapon Mod: Ballistics

Unloved can get two damage perks for PvE, putting it above the most legendary hand cannons in the game. In the third column, you can choose between Dragonfly and Hatchling, depending on whether you use Threadlings in your build.

While there are multiple interesting perks in the fourth column, like Elemental Honing, the best perk is Paracausal Affinity. Paracausal Affinity grants a 20 percent damage increase for six seconds after defeating an enemy with a matching alignment (Light or Dark). All you need to do is get one kill with Unloved or any other Darkness damage source to get a damage buff. For harder content, you may also consider Tear to reduce enemies’ outgoing damage.

To top it all off, there’s the weapon’s Origin Trait, Subjugation. It’s present on all Sundered Doctrine weapons and has multiple effects, depending on the enemy you’re shooting at. Against weak targets (like red bars), the shots explode. Against strong targets, enemies become exhausted and deal less damage. Against Guardians, the weapon increases its flinch resistance.

Considering you’ll likely use Unloved against weaker enemies, the Origin Trait grants an alternative version of Explosive Payload, which is even more damage to go alongside your two main damage perks.

On the PvP side, things are less exciting. Heavy Burst hand cannons aren’t the most popular archetype inside of PvP overall. But with its forgiveness, you can get away with using Rapid Hit in the third column to increase reload speed. Pair with Kill Clip in the fourth, and you get an old-school PvP perk combo.

How to get Unloved in Destiny 2

This dungeon is worth farming. Image via Bungie

Unloved drops from the Sundered Doctrine dungeon in Destiny 2. This dungeon takes you into the depths of Rhulk’s pyramid ship to discover its secrets and clear out the Dread. It’s a very mechanics-heavy dungeon compared to the rest, so keep the communication at the top level.

The weapon can drop from any encounter, and once you get it, it can also drop from the secret chests. Until another dungeon releases (which may be close to the end of 2025), Sundred Doctrine remains a featured dungeon, which means you can farm it as many times as you want during a week for shiny new loot.

