The best PvP weapons in Destiny 2

When it comes to the Crucible, a Guardian is only as good as their arsenal.

In Destiny 2, the Crucible’s sandbox shifts every few months. Certain guns and entire archetypes are changed, for the better or worse, and new guns enter the meta when it comes time to grind Quickplay, Competitive, or even Trials of Osiris.

It’s important to pay attention to Bungie’s patch notes to see what changes with each game update because some guns completely fall by the wayside while others rise from the ashes or appear out of mediocrity to dominate the game’s PvP modes.

Here are the best, most popular weapons in Destiny 2 PvP as recently as the summer of 2021 during Season of the Splicer.

Kinetic weapons

The Steady Hand

Screengrab via Bungie

Source: Iron Banner

The Last Word

Screengrab via Bungie

Source: Exotic quest “The Draw”

Dead Man’s Tale

Screengrab via Bungie

Source: Exotic mission “Presage”

Riiswalker

Screengrab via Bungie

Source: Iron Banner

The Messenger

Screengrab via Bungie

Source: Trials of Osiris

Energy weapons

Felwinter’s Lie

Screengrab via Bungie

Source: Exotic kiosk in the Tower

Adored

Screengrab via Bungie

Source: Exotic kiosk in the Tower

Igneous Hammer

Screengrab via Bungie

Source: Trials of Osiris

Found Verdict

Screengrab via Bungie

Source: Vault of Glass raid

Frozen Orbit

Screengrab via Bungie

Source: Crucible

Power weapons

The Wardcliff Coil

Screengrab via Bungie

Source: Random drop, Exotic kiosk in the Tower

Corrective Measure

Screengrab via Bungie

Source: Vault of Glass Raid

Bad Omens

Screengrab via Bungie

Source: Random drops, Gambit

Tomorrow’s Answer

Screengrab via Bungie

Source: Trials of Osiris

Heir Apparent

Screengrab via Bungie

Source: Guardian Games event