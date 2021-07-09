The best PvP weapons in Destiny 2

When it comes to the Crucible, a Guardian is only as good as their arsenal.
In Destiny 2, the Crucible’s sandbox shifts every few months. Certain guns and entire archetypes are changed, for the better or worse, and new guns enter the meta when it comes time to grind Quickplay, Competitive, or even Trials of Osiris.
It’s important to pay attention to Bungie’s patch notes to see what changes with each game update because some guns completely fall by the wayside while others rise from the ashes or appear out of mediocrity to dominate the game’s PvP modes.
Here are the best, most popular weapons in Destiny 2 PvP as recently as the summer of 2021 during Season of the Splicer.
Kinetic weapons
The Steady Hand
Source: Iron Banner
The Last Word
Source: Exotic quest “The Draw”
Dead Man’s Tale
Source: Exotic mission “Presage”
Riiswalker
Source: Iron Banner
The Messenger
Source: Trials of Osiris
Energy weapons
Felwinter’s Lie
Source: Exotic kiosk in the Tower
Adored
Source: Exotic kiosk in the Tower
Igneous Hammer
Source: Trials of Osiris
Found Verdict
Source: Vault of Glass raid
Frozen Orbit
Source: Crucible
Power weapons
The Wardcliff Coil
Source: Random drop, Exotic kiosk in the Tower
Corrective Measure
Source: Vault of Glass Raid
Bad Omens
Source: Random drops, Gambit
Tomorrow’s Answer
Source: Trials of Osiris
Heir Apparent
Source: Guardian Games event