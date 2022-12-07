There are a lot of new weapons to grind for in Destiny 2‘s latest season, Season of the Seraph, but it’s a returning classic that has a lot of people talking. With the introduction of a new Competitive playlist to the Crucible, Bungie also announced that the Rose hand cannon would be getting reprised to mark the occasion.

This Legendary gun first made its debut in Destiny 2 as part of the Exotic quest to earn Lumina. In the lore, Rose was both the Thorn and Lumina Exotic hand cannon’s in their original form. Thorn represented a version of Rose corrupted by the Darkness, while Lumina represented the Rose instead blessed by the Light thanks to the efforts of any Guardian that completed its quest.

Despite its Exotic final form, Rose itself was actually a popular pick for many Guardians in PvP, standing strong against the other dominant forces of its day such as Not Forgotten or Spare Rations. The reprised version of Rose now available in Destiny 2 seems to aim to rekindle that competitiveness, sporting the first combination of a 140 RPM fire rate and a Lightweight Frame that increases its handling and the player’s movement speed. Lightweight 150 RPM hand cannons were previously discontinued in an effort to balance the weapon type in the Crucible.

Getting your hands on this new variant takes a very different form from its original sources, though.

How to get the Rose hand cannon in Destiny 2

The Rose hand cannon is first obtained by completing your placement matches in Destiny 2‘s new Competitive Crucible playlist. Acquiring successive random rolls of the gun then requires completing character-based weekly challenges, meaning that up to three rolls of the Rose hand cannon can be earned every week after the initial drop.

The method of obtaining Rose was initially confusing to players, as Season of the Seraph actually launched with a bug that prevented Guardians from earning the Rose hand cannon upon completion of their placement matches. As of Dec. 7, however, this issue has been resolved and Rose is now possible to acquire.

Beyond just its unique hybrid frame, the Rose hand cannon also comes with the exclusive perk of having a randomly rolled Grip instead of an Origin Trait. These Grips offer yet another chance at boosting the base stats of the weapon alongside any stat bonuses given by your choice of Magazine, Barrel, or perks. With Rose mainly designed around PvP, every increase in stats such as Stability or Range matters, which no doubt means that Rose’s Grip slot will immediately put it near the top of meta picks.