This craftable freebie is a solid choice the second it's out of the forge, but it can be even better after you've unlocked all its perks.

Bungie has been generous with giving Destiny 2 players some easy-to-obtain and fairly good guns. The Taipan-4fr is an incredible boss damage weapon, and the Ammit AR2 makes for a solid workhorse weapon. They’re both available from the Enclave as part of the Foundry Shaping quest line, and crafting them both might be worth your time.

The Ammit AR2 in particular comes with a slew of solid choices, with most unlocked early or even as soon as it’s shaped (specifically in the case of One For All). This auto rifle offers plenty of options that allow players to boost its damage, gain some crowd control with Incandescent, or even rake in some utility in the form of Pugilist and Adaptive Munitions.

With so much to choose from (and without the need to rely on RNG for a god roll or a Pattern thanks to the Foundry Shaping quest line), there are a few ways to tweak the Ammit AR2 to your playstyle. Here is our god roll for this auto rifle. We’ve picked out a selection of perks that are superior to their counterparts, and we’ve also broken down what they do so you can decide on your own god roll.

Ammit AR2 PvE god roll

Barrel: Arrowhead Brake (Honorable mentions: Smallbore, Fluted Barrel).

Arrowhead Brake (Honorable mentions: Smallbore, Fluted Barrel). Magazine: High-Caliber Rounds, Flared Magwell, Appended Mag, or Light Mag.

High-Caliber Rounds, Flared Magwell, Appended Mag, or Light Mag. Third column: Ambitious Assassin, Stats For All, or Surplus (Honorable Mentions: Triple Tap, Dynamic Sway Reduction).

Ambitious Assassin, Stats For All, or Surplus (Honorable Mentions: Triple Tap, Dynamic Sway Reduction). Fourth column: One For All, Incandescent, or Adrenaline Junkie (Honorable mentions: Pugilist, Adaptive Munitions).

The Ammit AR2 has the advantage of giving you an extremely solid roll from the get-go. Dynamic Sway Reduction can help you hit your shots and turn the Ammit AR2 into a laser, and the bonus damage from One For All is a top-tier contender across the board, especially in higher-level content. You could make do with a Dynamic Sway Reduction/One For All roll for a long time, but the Ammit AR2 brings a slew of other perks that can change the weapon’s role and feel.

Screengrab via Bungie

Third column: Ambitious Assassin vs. Stats For All vs. Surplus

These three choices all play into the gameplay space of either making your reloads quicker (like Stas For All) or delaying them (Ambitious Assassin and Triple Tap). The buffed Ambitious Assassin can now give you half your magazine as extra bullets, making it so you’ll always have a full mag and some more. Stats For All gives you an all-around buff to speed, handling, range, and stability after shooting three different enemies, and it also pairs with One For All thanks to the same trigger. Surplus, on the other hand, gives you bonus effects based on how many charged abilities you have, meaning using your abilities (at least without getting them back quickly) comes with the tradeoff of slightly reducing your weapon.

Ambitious Assassin is our perk of choice in our god roll, but both Stats For All and Surplus are solid options as well depending on preference. Surplus works well in ability-based builds since you’ll have plenty of regen, and you could also combo Surplus with Pugilist to get melee charges back even quicker.

Triple Tap and Dynamic Sway Reduction

Triple Tap refunds a bullet after three quick precision hits, which will indirectly help you fend off that reload. Ambitious Assassin, however, directly increases your magazine size and can be more reliable.

Dynamic Sway Reduction doesn’t really play into the space of reloading, but it does vastly improve your accuracy and recoil while holding the trigger. In an auto rifle, this can come in handy, and Dynamic Sway Reduction isn’t exactly a bad choice—though it’s up against some tough competition.

Screengrab via Bungie

Fourth column: One For All vs. Incandescent vs. Adrenaline Junkie

Since the Ammit AR2 will be your workhorse weapon, these three choices populate our god roll due to their ability to either control crowds (with Incandescent’s area-of-effect damage) or outright boosting the Ammit AR2’s damage. One For All and Adrenaline Junkie offer a comparable damage buff in ideal circumstances.

One For All procs after shooting three different targets, while Adrenaline Junkie is essentially a grenade-based version of Swashbuckler. It grants you a stack on each kill, improving its damage by a little under seven percent per stack. Killing an enemy with a grenade instantly gives you five stacks (the maximum), while kills will keep the buff going. Ultimately, it’s a matter of preference based on the trigger, with grenade-based builds likely getting more use out of Adrenaline Junkie due to how easy it is to refresh. In higher-level content, however, One For All easily takes the upper hand.

Incandescent doesn’t outright boost a weapon, but killing an enemy with it will spread Scorch in an area. This effect is great for crowd control, and on lower-level content, it can add some tremendous utility. Incandescent may also work decently in higher-level content, though the direct damage boost from One For All will likely be more reliable.

Pugilist and Adaptive Munitions

Pugilist and Adaptive Munitions don’t necessarily buff the weapon itself, but they do bring a good deal of utility to the table. Pugilist works as essentially a melee-based version of Demolitionist, so the extra ability regeneration can be helpful for melee-based builds. Adaptive Munitions (especially its enhanced version) will also supplement its general utility in Match Game content, which grants increased damage when damaging an enemy shield with a matching element. Adaptive Munitions offers some flexibility by increasing damage to unmatched shields, raising its damage with each shot. They definitely have room in the Ammit AR2 rolls, but their utility is less universal compared to the other perks in our god roll.

Best starting perks to craft for Ammit AR2

As soon as you get your Ammit AR2 out of the Enclave, you’ll have Dynamic Sway Reduction and One For All up for grabs. This roll can last you a long time if you’re comfortable with it, though Ammit offers plenty of goodies to experiment with. Go with Appended Mag over Alloy at level one, and the barrel is up to personal preference. At level four, you’ll unlock both Stats For All and Incandescent, which will allow you to branch out a bit more, especially with the choice between the add clear from Incandescent and the firepower from One For All. You’ll start to get on the good bits of the third column around level seven (and that’s also when you unlock Arrowhead Brake to push the recoil direction to 100).