Redrix’s Estoc god rolls and how to get them in Destiny 2

Until Episode Heresy, the BXR-55 Battler has been the only weapon of the Legacy PR-55 Frame in Destiny 2. So lets introduce the BXR-55 Battler’s Stasis brother, Redrix’s Estoc.

Recommended Videos

Redrix’s Estoc is a Stasis pulse rifle with the Legacy PR-55 Frame, making it the second weapon with this frame in Destiny 2 alongside the BXR-55 Battler from Dares of Eternity. Stat-wise, the PR-55 Frame is similar to the Lightweight Frame. The main difference is the scope of PR-55 Frame weapons.

Here are our Redrix’s Estoc god rolls in Destiny 2 for both PvP and PvE.

What is the Redrix’s Estoc god roll in Destiny 2?

A good place to start. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Redrix’s Estoc PvE god roll

Barrel: Arrowhead Brake

Arrowhead Brake Magazine: Appended Mag

Appended Mag Perk one: Rimestealer

Rimestealer Perk two: Headstone

Headstone Stock: Composite Stock

Composite Stock Masterwork: Reload Speed

Reload Speed Weapon Mod: Synergy

Redrix’s Estoc PvP god roll

Barrel: Arrowhead Brake

Arrowhead Brake Magazine: Accurized Rounds

Accurized Rounds Perk one: Lone Wolf or Zen Moment

Lone Wolf or Zen Moment Perk two: Headseeker

Headseeker Stock: Fitted Stock

Fitted Stock Masterwork: Range

Range Weapon Mod: Ballistics

Much like many new Stasis weapons, Redrix’s Estoc comes with a god-tier PvE perk combination of Rimestealer and Headstone. Rimestealer grants Frost Armor when defeating a frozen target or shattering a Stasis crystal, and Headstone creates those crystals with precision kills. Pair it with the Synergy weapon mod on a Stasis subclass to create Stasis shards, and you can have constant Frost Armor for increased damage resistance.

For PvP, there’s a little more perk variety. Lone Wolf and Zen Moment are both solid options in the third column, with Lone Wolf allowing you to reach 92 aim assistance at base. In the fourth column, there’s Headseeker, which is a staple PvP perk on pulse rifles.

Most of the time, dueling perks like Headseeker make more sense in PvP, especially if you’re playing a 3v3 playlist like Competitive or Trials of Osiris. However, you can also go a snowball route with Redrix’s Estoc. The pulse rifle has perks like Encore in the third column and Kill Clip or Sword Logic in the fourth. All those perks require a kill to trigger, but once you get it, you can start a snowball effect with increased weapon damage, stability, range, and accuracy.

How to get Redrix’s Estoc in Destiny 2

Time to lock in. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Redrix’s Estoc is the featured Competitive playlist weapon during Episode Heresy. Unfortunately, this means you must play PvP to get this weapon. What’s worse is that after completing the initial seven placement matches, you can only get one copy of the weapon per character per week.

known issue: At the time of writing, there’s a known issue that allows you to get only one Redrix’s Estoc per week. During the first week, the weapon also has a curated roll, which is Lone Wolf and Sword Logic.

After the Episode ends, the weapon will likely join the pool of retired Competitive weapons, like Rose and Deadlock, that you can focus every week depending on your current Competitive rank.

Next Poll

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy