Destiny 2 players claim this feature is ruining the experience for new players

The new and returning player experience in Destiny 2 was never welcoming. The game throws you into the heat of things without any context and players agree it’s a terrible feature.

Whenever there’s a new season or expansion, there’s a new cutscene and a mission that will play when you launch the game. On Oct. 2, Destiny 2 fans suggested Bungie should stop forcing players into those missions.

“For returning or new players, it’s extremely disorienting and confusing. Plus they don’t often know they can leave the missions,” one player wrote on Reddit.

The OP suggested that players should be able to launch all the content manually instead. They mentioned that their experience was also affected by the fact that multiple campaigns were removed from the game and it was hard to follow what was going on.

What’s even worse is that if you have been away for multiple seasons or expansions, prepare for multiple cutscenes and missions every time you log in. This is not only confusing but also extremely annoying for players who just want to see what they missed.

At this point, almost every Destiny 2 player agrees the new player experience in the game “sucks ass.” Bungie has introduced a timeline with playable missions to understand the story of the game better, but it doesn’t help much when you are already forced to play something else.

On the bright side, it seems this year is the last time we’ll see this unfriendly feature. After the release of The Final Shape on Feb. 24, 2024, the game will change its seasonal model to have three episodes throughout the year instead of seasons.

According to the developers, those episodes will be “playable standalone” and each episode is something you can experience regardless of how long you’ve been playing Destiny. Those episodes can be played in any order, which should make new and returning player experience more straightforward.

About the author