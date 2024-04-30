Blast Furnace god roll and best perks in Destiny 2

While not all of the Black Armory’s prized weapons made a return in Destiny 2’s Into The Light update, the Blast Furnace pulse rifle that once terrorized PvP is one of the lucky few that did. In fact, its god rolls are arguably even better than before.

Aside from the addition of new perks introduced in the seasons since Blast Furnace’s original release, Headseeker has been moved into the third column. With how strong of a neutral game PvP perk Headseeker is, this allows for some unique and devastating combinations with other damage perks like Kill Clip and Rampage which weren’t previously possible. The god rolls aren’t all PvP-centric though; Kinetic Tremors opens up some interesting builds for PvE as well.

No matter what Destiny 2 activity you prefer, getting a great roll of Blast Furnace is well worth the grind. There aren’t many other pulse rifles like it, and while Attunement is accessible prior to the release of The Final Shape, it’s easier to get than most of its competitors. Here’s our recommendations for a Blast Furnace god roll and what the best perks to look out for are.

What is the Blast Furnace god roll in Destiny 2?

Blast Furnace PvP god roll

Capitalize on Blast Furnace’s unique options. Screenshot by Dot Esports via D2 Foundry

Barrel: Arrowhead Brake

Arrowhead Brake Magazine: Accurized Rounds

Accurized Rounds First perk: Headseeker or Zen Moment

Headseeker or Zen Moment Second perk: Kill Clip or Rapid Hit

Kill Clip or Rapid Hit Masterwork: Stability

Blast Furnace PvE god roll

Kinetic Tremors? Yes please. Screenshot by Dot Esports via D2 Foundry

Barrel: Arrowhead Brake

Arrowhead Brake Magazine: Tactical Mag

Tactical Mag First perk: Kinetic Tremors or Shoot to Loot

Kinetic Tremors or Shoot to Loot Second perk: Frenzy or One For All

Frenzy or One For All Masterwork: Stability

For the Crucible, the Blast Furnace god roll in Destiny 2 is Headseeker paired with either Kill Clip or Rapid Hit. Rapid Hit is the more traditional combination, but the prospect of combining Headseeker’s precision damage increase with a flat buff from Kill Clip is just too good to pass up on.

It’s hard to deny that almost any of the damage perks in the fourth column could work here depending on your preferences. Rampage can be a great alternative if you’re fine with sacrificing extra damage so you don’t have to reload to proc it, and Desperate Measures may have some utility for players who rely heavily on their abilities to secure kills in PvP. Headseeker is a tougher perk to forego in the third column, but there’s nothing wrong with taking Zen Moment if you feel you need the extra accuracy bump.

In PvE, the Blast Furnace god roll is Kinetic Tremors paired with Frenzy or One For All. On the majority of Primary weapons, Kinetic Tremors is a must-have for activities with high enemy density, and considering Blast Furnace drops from Onslaught, it’s a perfect fit.

A god roll is inherently challenging to pick for the simple reason that almost any of the perks in the fourth column are good in PvE with the exception of Rapid Hit. Whether you heavily lean into add clear with Frenzy and One For All, or take Firefly for an added explosive kick, Blast Furnace is still going to serve you better than the majority of other pulse rifles. If you prefer to tackle content like Grandmaster Nightfalls, that’s where Shoot to Loot as an alternative to Kinetic Tremors comes in; it’s a convenient bit of utility when you need to stay at a distance from your enemies.

How to get Blast Furnace in Destiny 2

You’ll need to defend Earth from The Witness’ forces to get your hands on such a prized weapon. Image via Bungie

The Blast Furnace pulse rifle is available as a drop via the Onslaught activity, which was added to Destiny 2 with Into The Light. Additional drops can also be acquired using Trophies of Bravery on the chest beside Shaxx in the Hall of Champions.

To access attunement and more frequently earn rolls of Blast Furnace, you’ll need to complete its respective quest available from Arcite 99-40 in the Hall of Champions. This will only be available up until the release of The Final Shape on June 4, however. Likewise, the limited-edition versions of Blast Furnace, which have a rare chance of dropping and feature double perks in the columns, are also only available from Onslaught until The Final Shape. If you want to have an easy time farming for the god roll, it’s best to put the time in now while there are so many limited-time systems in place to make the process quicker.

