Knowing how to use these skills could be the difference between life and death.

The long-awaited sequel to Dead Island has finally arrived after nearly 12 years and fans are already digging into the Dambuster Studios’ title and discovering all of the new features of Dead Island 2.

One of these features is the new Skill Card system, which lets you customize what abilities you want your character to have available. Two of these Skill Cards allow you to dodge and block your enemy’s attacks, which can be vital to your survival.

But you might be wondering how you can acquire and use these Skill Cards, so here’s everything you need to know about dodging and blocking in Dead Island 2.

How to Dodge and Block in Dead Island 2

Before you can start dodging your enemy’s attacks you’ll need to reach level two and unlock the Dodge Skill Card. Then, you just need to equip the Skill Card as a Defensive Skill and you’ll be able to dodge in Dead Island 2.

To perform a dodge, choose a direction with the left stick and hit the “LB” or “L1” button on your controller to dash in that direction and dodge incoming attacks. If you time the dodge well enough, you’ll regain some stamina and stun nearby zombies, making them perfect targets for a counterattack.

As for blocking, some characters will start Dead Island 2 with the Block Skill Card, while others will have to wait until level nine. Either way, once you have the Block Skill Card, toss it in your Defensive Skill slot and you’ll be able to block.

To block enemy attacks, tap the “LB” or “L1” button on your controller, just like with dodging. But this time, you won’t be moving out of the way of enemy attacks, you’ll be standing in their path. Just like with the Dodge Skill Card, a well-timed block will reward you with some stamina and will stun any zombies that had their attacks blocked, leaving them vulnerable.

Be aware some enemies will hit harder than others, so your blocking skill won’t be able to protect you from every attack that gets thrown your way. Getting swarmed by multiple enemies can also cause your block to become far less helpful.