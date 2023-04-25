Full mission list for Dead Island 2

Dead Island 2 takes its time to introduce new features to the players, with most of them being added as they progress through the story. And the main story itself is quite long, to say the least, featuring 24 main missions.

Naturally with an open world like in Dead Island 2, rushing through the story is the last thing you want to do. With many collectibles, side quests, legendary weapons to find, and so on, it’s easy to get lost in exploring zombie-infested Los Angeles, or HELL-A, if you prefer it that way. The game will take numerous hours for perfectionist-type of gamers to complete it.

Still, as we explained, some things become available once a player gets through a certain main story mission since completing them unlocks new skills, zombies, and areas of the map. If you’re worried about how much of the main plot you’ve got left, lighten up, we’ve got you covered.

There are 24 main story missions in Dead Island 2, and without further ado, here’s the list of them.

All main missions in Dead Island 2 in order

Flight of the Damned Desperately Seeking Emma Bel-Air Brawl Call the Cavalry Room Service for Major Booker The Chosen One O Michael, Where Art Thou? Kwon With The Wind Michael Anders and the Holy Grail Saddle Up for Santa Monica Justifiable Zombicide Flushed The Heart of Darkness The Red Mist The Giant Slayer Beach Offensive The Final Gauntlet Blood Drive Boardwalking Dead Plumbing the Depths The Search for Truth Rage Quit The End of the Line Hollywood Ending

All in all, if you’re playing Dead Island 2 for the first time and are taking a bit of time to also complete side quests and errands, completing the title should take you around 15 to 20 hours. Although it’s possible to finish in a much faster fashion if you choose to rush the story.