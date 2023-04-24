How to find Nikki Prize key in Dead Island 2

Dead Island 2 is full of loot crates, lockers, and safes containing valuable loot. One of them is Nikki’s Bounty Safe, and although you won’t be able to crack it open from the get-go, it’s definitely worth unlocking it as soon as you get the chance.

Beverly Hills is one of the first locations you will get to in Dead Island 2, and like in real life, there are some sweet mansions there. In one of them, you’ll find Nikki’s Bounty Reward safe, but like many other loot crates, it requires you to find Nikki’s Prize key before you can open it.

This key, like many others, drops from a zombie called Target Practice. To be able to kill it, however, it must spawn in the first place, and it won’t be possible unless you go through the story.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here’s a spoiler-free guide on how to unlock Nikki Prize key in Dead Island 2.

How can you unlock Nikki’s Bounty Reward safe in Dead Island 2?

As mentioned, the key drops from a zombie called Target Practice. This enemy is classified as a rare type of zombie called Butcher. These zombies regenerate when consuming corpses and melee attacks don’t do a lot of damage against them, so it’s best to use guns or projectiles to defeat them.

After you encounter your first Butcher in the quest called “Boardwalking Death,” they will start spawning in all locations, including Beverly Hills. Target Practice should appear somewhere north of the house where Nikki’s Bounty Reward Safe is located, so you can quickly open the box once you’ve acquired the key.