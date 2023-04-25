How to complete the Missing: Pablo Lost and Found quest in Dead Island 2

Dead Island 2 is an open-world action RPG in which players clear the streets of Los Angeles of the undead masses. Alongside the main story and other side quests, players can also routinely complete Lost and Found missions. These quest usual require players to track down people or items, as is the case of Missing: Pablo Lost and Found.

Players can pick up the Missing: Pablo Lost and Found mission at the Serling Hotel, near the wall of missing individuals. In this mission, players simply need to find an NPC named Pablo with only clues as to where he could be.

If you’re attempting this quest without any prior knowledge, you will likely end up lost your first time around. To find Pablo and complete this mission, here is what you need to do.

Where to find Pablo in Dead Island 2 | Missing: Pablo Lost and Found full guide

Missing: Pablo Lost and Found is a multi-step mission to find a missing person named Pablo in Dead Island 2. To kick off this mission, players will first need to go to Venice Beach to track down areas where Pablo may have gone. While in Venice Beach, players should be on the lookout for Protein Powder and Insulin Needles.

Players can obtain Insulin Needles by going to Roses Tattoo parlor. Players will find this needle behind the counter, next to a toaster that has been tucked away in the far corner of the room. After acquiring the Insulin Needles, players will only need to travel a short distance across the street to find Protein Powder at Muscle Beach.

Toss your Breaker off the fence | Image by Dambuster Studios

To get into Muscle Beach, players will first need to go to Venice Autos and obtain a Circuit Breaker. From here, players can toss the Breaker over the metal fence and use nearby pallets to climb to the other side of the fence as well. Insert the Circuit Breaker in the electrical box and then you will be able to open the door which leads to the Protein Powder.

Gang Green | Image by Dambuster Studios

The next note will take players further down Venice Beach to a store called Gang Green. We had to slay a zombie called Doc Marin and take the undead’s keys before gaining access to the entrance. The entry point will be behind the store, and players will need to crouch to enter—but be wary of traps scattered around the room.

Inside the store will be Pablo’s corpse, along with a new weapon, XP, and plenty of other lootable items.