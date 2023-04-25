How to complete Message in a Bottle in Dead Island 2

Dead Island 2 will see players complete quests and slay hordes of zombies throughout sunny Los Angeles. One side quest that players can run across at the Santa Monica Pier, dubbed “Message in a Bottle,” has given players plenty of trouble.

The quest starts off as a simple fetch mission, as players are required to find the message in a bottle and then venture to the Bucket o’ Fish restaurant to find a review. After this, players need to find a second review at the Pier Grill, then finally confront the harsh critic at a Hot Dog Stand.

Given that this quest is spread across multiple locations, players may easily get lost traveling from one restaurant to the next. If you are looking to complete Message in a Bottle in Dead Island 2, this is what you need to do.

Dead Island 2 Message in a Bottle side quest full guide

To start the Message in a Bottle side quest in Dead Island 2, players must first find the bottle that kicks off the questline. The bottle will be found washed up on the beach near the Santa Monica Pier. The exact location of this quest item can be seen below.

Image via Dambuster Studios

After picking up the quest, players will need to head to Buck o’ Fish restaurant. Once back on the Pier, you can identify this restaurant by its white storefront. Enter from the right side and delve to the basement to find a review hidden.

Once players have acquired this first review, you will then need to the Pier Grill. Thankfully, this will not be too far away as the Pier Grill is positioned right next to the Bucket o’ Fish. This restaurant’s review can be found in the outdoor seating arrangements, beside the helicopter.

Image via Dambuster Studios

Finally, players will need to find the food critic himself, A.R. Oliver, at the nearby Hot Dog Stand. Though stronger than most normal undead enemies, Oliver is still fairly easy to take on by yourself. After using Fury mode, we were able to dispatch of this mini-boss with ease and complete the side mission.