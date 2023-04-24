All Status Effects in Dead Island 2, explained

Fans of Dead Island were ecstatic to see all the new Status Effects introduced in this zombie thriller. There’s a ton to get through, and several will kill you. Dead Island 2 doesn’t hold back in this installment, and after almost a decade of waiting, the sequel gives fans more than enough to enjoy themselves as they tear through an apocalyptic Hell-A.

Status Effects will impact players and the zombies around them. Each effect determines which brutal attack will be the most effective.

Once a player or zombie encounters a status effect, certain symbols will appear, showcasing what’s chipping away at their health or what will kill faster.

All the Status Effects for Dead Island 2

Image via Deep Silver

Here are all the status effects you’ll encounter in Dead Island 2: