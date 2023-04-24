All Status Effects in Dead Island 2, explained

They all hurt, a lot.

Fans of Dead Island were ecstatic to see all the new Status Effects introduced in this zombie thriller. There’s a ton to get through, and several will kill you. Dead Island 2 doesn’t hold back in this installment, and after almost a decade of waiting, the sequel gives fans more than enough to enjoy themselves as they tear through an apocalyptic Hell-A.

Status Effects will impact players and the zombies around them. Each effect determines which brutal attack will be the most effective.

Once a player or zombie encounters a status effect, certain symbols will appear, showcasing what’s chipping away at their health or what will kill faster.

All the Status Effects for Dead Island 2

Here are all the status effects you’ll encounter in Dead Island 2:

BleedingPlayers will bleed over a period of time.
BlindedVision will be slightly or fully obscured.
ElectrifiedTaking shock damage over an extended period.
ExposedZombies will take increased stability damage after failing to grapple a player.
FlammableAfter a zombie has been coated with fuel, they’ll become ignited faster after being dealt fire damage.
FrenziedZombies will be more aggressive and recover at a quicker pace from being vulnerable.
IgnitedFire damage over an extended period, and will set other flammable objects alight if close enough.
ImmuneA zombie will be immune to a certain element and won’t take damage.
MeltingZombies will be vulnerable to caustic, shock, and fire damage. This will cause Caustic damage over a period of time.
SlowedSprinting will become disabled.
SoggyShock damage will occur faster after a zombie becomes wet.
StunnedZombies will be stunned. They will be unable to move or attack.
TraumatizedZombies cannot move or attack, damaging them will remove the traumatized effect.
VulnerableZombies will fall to the ground or knees and take increased damage. Their stability will reach its lowest point and they won’t be able to move for an extended period of time.
WeakenedZombies take further damage from attacks.