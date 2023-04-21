In Dead Island 2, players have near-limitless options in how they want to take on the zombie menace, be that with melee or ranged weapons. One of the extra additions in this game is the Curveball throwable items that players can use in a variety of ways, with a large part of that being clearing or damaging multiple zombies at once.

There are a lot of options to choose from, but here are some of the best Curveball throwables players can find in Dead Island 2.

What are the best Curveball throwables in Dead Island 2?

Each throwable offers a different advantage in combat, and players’ favorites will likely emerge naturally throughout their playthrough. They range in elemental effects from fire to electricity, and there’s even a throwable to put out any fires that might be in front of you. It’s a great system that works on recharging an ability instead of ammo like the guns.

You get two slots for these, so be sure to plan accordingly. Below are some of the best throwables in the game, based on how useful they are in combat.

Pipe Bomb

Screenshot by Dot Esports

A pipe bomb is a great tool for dealing with large groups of zombies, as there will be a lot of instances where you’ll need to clear more than one quickly. Even if you don’t kill them all, you’ll do significant damage to any undead within the blast radius, which means it will take fewer swings or bullets to bring them to their knees.

This is the first explosive you can get, and it’s effective, found in a case when you first enter Beverly Hills after leaving Monarch Studios.

Meat Bait

Once you get a trap planned, sometimes throwing bait on the ground is a great way to pull multiple zombies into that area so they can be affected. It also works as a great distraction if you don’t want to deal with a group of zombies, drawing them away from a certain exit so you can jump out before they notice. The draw of the bait is only so strong, so players shouldn’t rely on it if it’s close to them.

You get the bait when you complete the prologue and meet Sam B, who will introduce you to a trader and teach you how to craft. As part of the scene, you unlock this throwable.

Molotov Cocktail

Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Molotov Cocktail is a great tool, especially when you’re located somewhere that has a series of gas canisters or barrels laying around. If you see a large black puddle connected by some red jugs, you can throw the Molotov at them and get them to explode. This is sometimes even more effective than the pipe bomb if you can position the zombies just right.

You unlock this after exploring the Hell Gate in the sewer level, where it’s found sitting on a table once you go up some metal stairs.

That’s all the information you need to know about the best curveball throwables in Dead Island 2.