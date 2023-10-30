‘What’s going on?’: CS2 case glitch showcases vulgar name for its best weapon

One Counter-Strike 2 player got more than they bargained for inside an Operation Breakout case today. Instead of the top-tier P90: Asiimov displaying its normal name, it showed another player’s weapon with an inappropriate label attached.

The name tag read “cry goatfucker!”, as shown in an Oct. 29 Reddit thread. However, the player hadn’t unlocked the skin yet, let alone named it.

Other weapons inside the case fail to have a name tag attached, leaving the P90 with a glaringly offensive and obvious label. Players suspect it’s related to the Steam market, but this might not be the case.

Players claim it’s because this particular P90 Asiimov is at the top of the Steam Market. They believe CS2 pulls existing items off the market to showcase skins for potential buyers.

However, no one really knows for sure where the issue comes from. It wasn’t a part of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, and it seems players think it shouldn’t be in CS2 either.

Glitches have been running rampant in CS2 since its full release. Despite the beta uncovering multiple problems throughout its run-time, more bugs are popping up weekly.

Only yesterday, a glitch was found that ruined CS2’s new volumetric smokes. Players can throw HE grenades an entire floor above the smoke, and disperse any cloud beneath.

In Valve’s defense, they devs have been proactive with CS2 patches. They’ve taken issues as they come, dropping updates multiple times a week to combat the woes of a new game.

Valve’s released 11 patches of varying sizes this month alone. This was far more than CS:GO and is a promising sign for players looking for a bug-less experience.

Whether this glitch gets placed at the top of Valve’s patch agenda will be determined by upcoming patches. But until then, expect some name tags to appear in your cases.

