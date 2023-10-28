CS2 streamer discovers grenade glitch that abuses new smoke system

Ever since CS2 was released last month, players have been grinding through the game’s new ranked system non-stop as they battle for supremacy among their peers. But even though the game looks great, there are still a few issues that need to be ironed out by Valve.

CS2 introduced new smokes that respond to different weaponry and utility on the map, including frag grenades that can blast away the smoke for a short period of time. This new innovation excited long-time fans of the franchise, but new glitches are now being discovered that could be easily abused by well-coordinated teams.

I just found out you can break smokes through walls.



Here on Nuke it is very useful.



Throw your nade on top of a main roof.



And you can push the smoke with 0 damage.



Should this be a thing or nah? pic.twitter.com/HhIl2h1tFT — NadeKing (@NadeKing) October 28, 2023

For example, content creator NadeKing showed a new bug that allows frag grenades to affect smokes that have popped behind a wall. In his video on social media, he used a smoke grenade in A mini to block off vision to the outside portion of the map. Usually, players would need to wait out the smoke and hold an angle, but if teams can figure out a lineup to land a frag grenade on the roof of A mini, they won’t have to.

When NadeKing tosses the frag grenade on the roof of A mini, the smoke is completely cleared for players to peek through. Additionally, the frag grenade won’t damage any players inside A mini, which means that players can actually push through the smoke without any incident. It is a rather broken interaction that could catch enemy players off-guard with a quick peek or a cheeky close angle.

Although the bug hasn’t been acknowledged by Valve as of the time of writing, the interaction might get patched soon if players begin to abuse it at a higher rate. Pro teams could also use this as a fast way to get some quick picks by suddenly clearing out an angle for their team without the enemies realizing it.

About the author