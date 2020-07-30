Twistzz’s settings, crosshair, and viewmodel for CS:GO

Over the course of his five-year career in Counter-Strike, Russel “Twistzz” Van Dulken has gone from being a no-name teenager to one of the most respected players in North America.
Since joining Team Liquid in 2017, the 20-year-old has won tournament after tournament and cemented himself as one of the top players in the game. In total, he’s won $816,000, beating players like Na’Vi’s GuardiaN, OG’s NBK, and FaZe Clan’s NiKo.
Here’s Twistzz’s full list of video, mouse, crosshair, and viewmodel settings.
Monitor Settings
Mouse Settings
Video Settings
Crosshair Settings
Copy and paste the following text into your console and press enter to activate Twistzz’s crosshair settings. Here’s how to open the console in CS:GO.
- cl_crosshairalpha 255; cl_crosshaircolor 1; cl_crosshairdot 0; cl_crosshairgap -1; cl_crosshairsize 4; cl_crosshairstyle 4; cl_crosshairusealpha 1; cl_crosshairthickness 1; cl_crosshair_drawoutline 1; cl_crosshaircolor_b 0; cl_crosshaircolor_g 0; cl_crosshaircolor_r 255;
Viewmodel
- viewmodel_fov 68; viewmodel_offset_x 2.5; viewmodel_offset_y 0; viewmodel_offset_z -1.5; viewmodel_presetpos 3; cl_viewmodel_shift_left_amt 1.5; cl_viewmodel_shift_right_amt 0.75; viewmodel_recoil 0; cl_righthand 1;