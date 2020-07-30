Twistzz’s settings, crosshair, and viewmodel for CS:GO

Over the course of his five-year career in Counter-Strike, Russel “Twistzz” Van Dulken has gone from being a no-name teenager to one of the most respected players in North America.

Since joining Team Liquid in 2017, the 20-year-old has won tournament after tournament and cemented himself as one of the top players in the game. In total, he’s won $816,000, beating players like Na’Vi’s GuardiaN, OG’s NBK, and FaZe Clan’s NiKo.

Here’s Twistzz’s full list of video, mouse, crosshair, and viewmodel settings.

Monitor Settings

Resolution 1280×960 Texture Quality 4:3 Scaling Mode Stretched HZ 240 BENQ XL2546

Mouse Settings

DPI 400 Sensitivity 1.70 Hz 1000 Mouse Acceleration Off Windows Sensitivity 6 Raw Input On Glorious Model D Matte Black

Video Settings

Color Mode Computer Monitor Brightness 80 percent Display Mode Fullscreen Global Shadow Quality High Model/Texture Detail Low Effect Detail Low Shadow Detail Low Boost Player Contrast Enabled Multicore Rendering Enabled Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode None FXAA Anti-Aliasing Disabled Texture Filtering Mode Billnear Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 TI

Crosshair Settings

Copy and paste the following text into your console and press enter to activate Twistzz’s crosshair settings. Here’s how to open the console in CS:GO.

cl_crosshairalpha 255; cl_crosshaircolor 1; cl_crosshairdot 0; cl_crosshairgap -1; cl_crosshairsize 4; cl_crosshairstyle 4; cl_crosshairusealpha 1; cl_crosshairthickness 1; cl_crosshair_drawoutline 1; cl_crosshaircolor_b 0; cl_crosshaircolor_g 0; cl_crosshaircolor_r 255;

Viewmodel