Twistzz’s settings, crosshair, and viewmodel for CS:GO

Learn from the magician.

Over the course of his five-year career in Counter-Strike, Russel “Twistzz” Van Dulken has gone from being a no-name teenager to one of the most respected players in North America.

Since joining Team Liquid in 2017, the 20-year-old has won tournament after tournament and cemented himself as one of the top players in the game. In total, he’s won $816,000, beating players like Na’Vi’s GuardiaN, OG’s NBK, and FaZe Clan’s NiKo.

Here’s Twistzz’s full list of video, mouse, crosshair, and viewmodel settings.

Monitor Settings

Resolution1280×960
Texture Quality4:3
Scaling ModeStretched
HZ240
BENQ XL2546

Mouse Settings

DPI400
Sensitivity1.70
Hz1000
Mouse AccelerationOff
Windows Sensitivity6
Raw InputOn
Glorious Model D Matte Black

Video Settings

Color ModeComputer Monitor
Brightness80 percent
Display ModeFullscreen
Global Shadow QualityHigh
Model/Texture DetailLow
Effect DetailLow
Shadow DetailLow
Boost Player ContrastEnabled
Multicore RenderingEnabled
Multisampling Anti-Aliasing ModeNone
FXAA Anti-AliasingDisabled
Texture Filtering ModeBillnear
Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 TI

Crosshair Settings

Copy and paste the following text into your console and press enter to activate Twistzz’s crosshair settings. Here’s how to open the console in CS:GO.

  • cl_crosshairalpha 255; cl_crosshaircolor 1; cl_crosshairdot 0; cl_crosshairgap -1; cl_crosshairsize 4; cl_crosshairstyle 4; cl_crosshairusealpha 1; cl_crosshairthickness 1; cl_crosshair_drawoutline 1; cl_crosshaircolor_b 0; cl_crosshaircolor_g 0; cl_crosshaircolor_r 255;

Viewmodel

  • viewmodel_fov 68; viewmodel_offset_x 2.5; viewmodel_offset_y 0; viewmodel_offset_z -1.5; viewmodel_presetpos 3; cl_viewmodel_shift_left_amt 1.5; cl_viewmodel_shift_right_amt 0.75; viewmodel_recoil 0; cl_righthand 1;