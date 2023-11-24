Purchasing a knife in CS2 is the dream of many CS2 players, myself included. A lot of us, however, don’t have the money or simply don’t want to spend a staggering amount on a cosmetic.
These cheap knives might not look as good as a Karambit Doppler or a Butterfly Knife Black Laminate, but they will still be a massive visual upgrade in comparison to CS2‘s default knife. Without further ado, here are the cheapest CS2 knives we could find for you.
What are knife skins in CS2?
Knives are among the most expensive cosmetics you can get in CS2, along with gloves and some special skins for the AWP, AK-47, and M4A4. The reason why knives cost so much is because the odds of getting one from official skin cases are approximately one in 400 tries and because not only do they change the visuals of the weapon, but each of them comes with a unique movement animation.
The cheapest knives in CS2
Though a lot of CS2 knives are expensive, there are also some cheap knives that we can buy without resentment. Here are the cheapest CS2 knives we could find on the Steam Market.
|Knife name
|Exterior
|Starting price
|Image
|Navaja Knife | Boreal Forest
|Battle-Scarred
|$88.97
|Navaja Knife | Scorched
|Minimal Wear
|$89.53
|Navaja Knife | Safari Mesh
|Battle-Scarred
|$90.27
|Shadow Daggers | Rust Coat
|Battle-Scarred
|$91.28
|Navaja Knife | Forest DDPAT
|Battle-Scarred
|$91.74
|Shadow Daggers | Safari Mesh
|Battle-Scarred
|$95.71
|Shadow Daggers | Bright Water
|Field-Tested
|$96
|Navaja Knife | Rust Coat
|Battle-Scarred
|$97.75
|Gut Knife | Ultraviolet
|Battle-Scarred
|$98
|Gut Knife | Safari Mesh
|Field-Tested
|$99.49
Bear in mind that the Steam Market prices always fluctuate, so some of the knives in the list above might be cheaper or more expensive the time you try to buy them.