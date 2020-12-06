These are the type of knives that will make you never want to use your guns.

Cosmetic skins are an excellent monetization model for free-to-play (F2P) games. CS:GO can be seen as the pioneer of this model with its independent economy made up of only cosmetic items, and more games picked up the same strategy after CS:GO’s release in 2012.

Considering the game’s been around for more than eight years now, there are more skins available for purchase than anyone can count. Not all the cosmetic items were created equally, however, and some boast a higher rarity rate than others. In addition to their type-based rarities, there’s also an added factor of availability.

Almost all skins in CS:GO are added to the game through loot boxes. While some of these loot boxes are always available for purchase, others can be limited to an event or get discontinued over time. This means that any items that come out of an exclusive box will only have a certain amount of copies, making it even rarer than they already are.

Knives take the crown when it comes to this, since they tend to have the lowest drop rate of all weapon types in the game. Most cases feature a limited-edition knife as the crown jewel of their collection, and even professional players get hyped about opening one.

Considering the odds, the chances are you’ll spend less money by directly buying the knife skin you desire through Steam’s community store. If you haven’t made up your mind on which one to get, then you’ll need to buckle up since CS:GO has produced one too many breathtaking knife skins over the course of its lifetime.

The price estimation of each knife skin on our list is based on sales numbers found on both the Steam Community Market and csgostash.

Here are the best knife skins in CS:GO.

Bayonet: Gamma Doppler Emerald

Bayonet Gamma Doppler Emerald – Screengrab via Valve

Estimated price range: $4,070 to $5,280

Bayonet: Gamma Doppler Emerald can be found in the Gamma and Gamma 2 cases.

Bayonet: Autotronic

Bayonet Autotronic – Screengrab via Valve

Estimated price range: $350 to $1,000

Bayonet: Autotronic can be found in the Gamma and Gamma 2 cases.

Bowie Knife: Crimson Web

Bowie Knife Crimson Web – Screengrab via Valve

Estimated price range: $150 to $7,300

Bowie Knife: Crimson Web can be found in the Operation Wild Fire case.

Bowie Knife: Black Pearl

Bowie Knife Black Pearl – Screengrab via Valve

Estimated price range: $620 to $1,600

Bowie Knife: Black Pearl can be found in the Spectrum and Spectrum 2 cases.

Butterfly Knife: Doppler Ruby

Butterfly Knife Doppler Ruby – Screengrab via Valve

Estimated price range: $4,800 to $6,200

Butterfly Knife: Doppler Ruby can be found in the Spectrum and Spectrum 2 cases.

Butterfly Knife | Marble Fade

Butterfly Knife Marble Fade – Screengrab via Valve

Estimated price range: $1,315 to $1,420

Butterfly Knife: Marble Fade can be found inside the Spectrum and Spectrum 2 cases.

Classic Knife: Fade

Classic Knife Fade – Screengrab via Valve

Estimated price range: $610 to $800

Classic Knife: Fade can be found in the CS20 case.

Classic Knife: Stained

Classic Knife Stained – Screengrab via Valve

Estimated price range: $120 to $300

Classic Knife: Stained can be found inside the CS20 case.

Falchion Knife: Doppler Sapphire

Falchion Knife Doppler Sapphire – Screengrab via Valve

Estimated price range: $1,000 to $1,700

Falchion Knife: Doppler Sapphire can be found inside the Spectrum and Spectrum 2 cases.

Falchion Knife: Doppler Phase 2

Falchion Knife Doppler Phase 2 – Screengrab via Valve

Estimated price range: $250 to $600

Falchion Knife: Doppler Phase 2 can be found inside the Spectrum and Spectrum 2 cases.

Flip Knife: Crimson Web

Flip Knife Crimson Web – Screengrab via Valve

Estimated price range: $150 to $5,700

Falchion Knife: Doppler Phase 2 can be found inside the Esports 2013, Esports 2013 Winter, Esports 2014 Summer, Operation Bravo, Operation Phoenix Weapon, Revolver, Winter Offensive Weapon and Operation Vanguard Weapon cases.

Flip Knife: Gamma Doppler Phase 4

Flip Knife Gamma Doppler Phase 4 – Screengrab via Valve

Estimated price range: $490 to $810

Flip Knife: Gamma Doppler Phase 4 can be found in the Gamma and Gamma 2 cases.

Gut Knife: Lore

Gut Knife Lore – Screengrab via Valve

Estimated price range: $120 to $401

Gut Knife: Lore can be found in the Gamma and Gamma 2 cases.

Gut Knife: Slaughter

Gut Knife Slaughter – Screengrab via Valve

Estimated price range: $110 to $200

Gut Knife: Slaughter can be found inside the Esports 2013, Esports 2013 Winter, Esports 2014 Summer, Operation Bravo, Operation Phoenix Weapon, Revolver, Winter Offensive Weapon and Operation Vanguard Weapon cases.

Huntsman Knife: Doppler Phase 2

Huntsman Knife Doppler Phase 2 – Screengrab via Valve

Estimated price range: $270 to $740

Huntsman Knife: Doppler Phase 2 can be found in the Spectrum and Spectrum 2 cases.

Huntsman Knife: Case Hardened

Huntsman Knife Case Hardened – Screengrab via Valve

Estimated price range: $145 to $430

Huntsman Knife: Case Hardened can be found in the Huntsman Weapon case.

Karambit: Fade

Karambit Fade – Screengrab via Valve

Estimated price range: $1,130 to $1,330

Karambit: Fade can be found inside the Esports 2013, Esports 2013 Winter, Esports 2014 Summer, Operation Bravo, Operation Phoenix Weapon, Revolver, Winter Offensive Weapon and Operation Vanguard Weapon cases.

Karambit: Case Hardened

Karambit Case Hardened – Screengrab via Valve

Estimated price range: $380 to $1,150

Karambit: Case Hardened can be found inside the Esports 2013, Esports 2013 Winter, Esports 2014 Summer, Operation Bravo, Operation Phoenix Weapon, Revolver, Winter Offensive Weapon and Operation Vanguard Weapon cases.

M9 Bayonet: Marble Fade

M9 Bayonet Marble Fade – Screengrab via Valve

Estimated price range: $770 to $940

M9 Bayonet: Marble Fade can be found in the Chroma, Chroma 2, and Chroma 3 cases.

M9 Bayonet: Doppler Ruby

M9 Bayonet Doppler Ruby – Screengrab via Valve

Estimated price range: $670 to $1,100

M9 Bayonet: Doppler Ruby can be found in the Gamma and Gamma 2 cases.

Najava Knife: Slaughter

Najava Knife Slaughter – Screengrab via Valve

Estimated price range: $110 to $170

Najava Knife: Slaughter can be found in the Danger Zone and Horizon cases.

Najava Knife: Crimson Web

Najava Knife Crimson Web – Screengrab via Valve

Estimated price range: $85 to $2,020

Najava Knife: Crimson Web can be found in the Danger Zone and Horizon cases.

Nomad Knife: Fade

Nomad Knife Fade – Screengrab via Valve

Estimated price range: $500 to $730

Nomad Knife: Fade can be found in the Fracture and Shattered Web cases.

Nomad Knife: Slaughter

Nomad Knife Slaughter – Screengrab via Valve

Estimated price range: $290 to $540

Nomad Knife: Slaughter can be found in the Fracture and Shattered Web cases.

Paracord Knife: Boreal Forest

Paracord Knife Boreal Forest – Screengrab via Valve

Estimated price range: $150 to $770

Paracord Knife: Boreal Forest can be found in the Fracture and Shattered Web cases.

Paracord Knife: Blue Steel

Paracord Knife Blue Steel – Screengrab via Valve

Estimated price range: $190 to $365

Paracord Knife: Blue Steel can be found in the Fracture and Shattered Web cases.

Shadow Daggers: Doppler Sapphire

Shadow Daggers Doppler Sapphire – Screengrab via Valve

Estimated price range: $550 to $711

Shadow Daggers: Doppler Sapphire can be found inside the Spectrum and Spectrum 2 cases.

Shadow Daggers: Slaughter

Shadow Daggers Slaughter – Screengrab via Valve

Estimated price range: $140 to $210

Shadow Daggers: Slaughter can be found inside the Shadow cases.

Skeleton Knife: Fade

Skeleton Knife Fade – Screengrab via Valve

Estimated price range: $2,000 to $2,560

Skeleton Knife: Fade can be found in the Fracture and Shattered Web cases.

Skeleton Knife: Urban Masked

Skeleton Knife Urban Masked – Screengrab via Valve

Estimated price range: $330 to $740

Skeleton Knife: Urban Masked can be found in the Fracture and Shattered Web cases.

Stiletto Knife: Doppler Black Pearl

Bowie Knife Black Pearl – Screengrab via Valve

Estimated price range: $780 to $1,470

Stiletto Knife: Doppler Black Pearl can be found in the Prisma case.

Stiletto Knife: Marble Fade

Stiletto Knife Marble Fade – Screengrab via Valve

Estimated price range: $300 to $470

Stiletto Knife: Marble Fade can be found in the Prisma case.

Survival Knife: Case Hardened

Survival Knife Case Hardened – Screengrab via Valve

Estimated price range: $150 to $470

Survival Knife: Case Hardened can be found in the Fracture and Shattered Web cases.

Survival Knife: Boreal Forest

Survival Knife Boreal Forest – Screengrab via Valve

Estimated price range: $130 to $330

Survival Knife: Boreal Forest can be found in the Fracture and Shattered Web cases.

Talon Knife: Doppler Phase 2

Talon Knife Doppler Phase 2 – Screengrab via Valve

Estimated price range: $700 to $900

Talon Knife: Doppler Phase 2 can be found in the Prisma case.

Talon Knife: Marble Fade

Talon Knife Marble Fade – Screengrab via Valve

Estimated price range: $700 to $900

Talon Knife: Marble Fade can be found in the Prisma case.

Ursus Knife: Doppler Phase 4

Ursus Knife Doppler Phase 4 – Screengrab via Valve

Estimated price range: $420 to $1,000

Ursus Knife: Doppler Phase 4 can be found in the Prisma case.

Ursus Knife: Vanilla

Ursus Knife Vanilla – Screengrab via Valve

Estimated price range: $220 to $230

Ursus Knife: Vanilla can be found in the Danger Zone and Horizon cases.