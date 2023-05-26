Play like a CS:GO pro: The most used gear and settings from the Paris Major

Having good peripherals, hardware, and settings is key to playing CS:GO well since they can enhance your skills. If you have ever wondered what professional players use in their tournaments to buy the gear for yourself, you’ll find almost everything you need in this article.

Pro Settings, a specialized website in esports gear, has collected what gear and settings were utilized the most at the BLAST Paris Major in May 2023, which was the final Major for CS:GO. The calculation was based on what the 120 players that attended the $1.25 million tournament used throughout the Challengers, Legends, and Champions Stage.

Related: ZywOo’s settings, crosshair, and viewmodel for CS:GO

If you’re looking to upgrade your gaming setup in the near future, the list of what pro CS:GO players use the most should give you a good idea of what is the best gear out there. Find below what is the number one choice of mouse, keyboard, monitor, headset, mouse pad, and graphics card amongst pros.

The most popular CS:GO gear and settings from BLAST Paris Major

Mouse

The most utilized mouse at BLAST Paris Major was the Logitech G Pro X Superlight. As the name says, it is super light (less than 62 grams), and it’s also a wireless model. Logitech calls this mouse its “lightest and fastest” professional mouse ever.

Mouse Usage percentage Logitech G Pro X Superlight 44 percent Zowie EC2-CW 12 percent Razer Deathadder v3 Pro 5 percent

Keyboard

The keyboard is the item that varies the most among professional players, which is an indicator that is purely down to personal preference as there isn’t a clear favorite like the mouse above. The most used keyboard at the BLAST Paris Major was the Logitech G715. This model is wireless, fully equipped with RGB lighting, according to Logitech, and you can choose between three different durable GX switches: Linear, Tactile, and Clicky.

Keyboard Usage percentage Logitech G715 11 percent Razer Huntsman v2 TKL 7 percent Logitech G Pro X Keyboard 6 percent

Headset

All players utilized the same Acezone A-Live headset during the BLAST Paris Major, but Pro Settings took note of what headsets professional players personally used in practice. The HyperX Cloud II was the favorite among the pros attending the tournament. This model comes with a removable microphone, an optional 7.1 virtual sound setting, and earbuds that promise a comfortable experience.

Headset Usage percentage HyperX Cloud II 23 percent Logitech G Pro X 20 percent Razer Blackshark v2 11 percent

Mousepad

Although the old-school SteelSeries QcK Heavy remains a popular choice among pros, the VAXEE PA was the most used mousepad during the BLAST Paris Major. It’s an 18.5 x 15.3 inches mousepad with a 3.5 mm thickness, and the company promises a “stable control feel” due to the lack of heat sublimation on the surface.

Mousepad Usage percentage VAXEE Pa 15 percent Zowie G-SR 14 percent SteelSeries 13 percent

Monitor

Every player used Zowie’s XL2566K monitors during the BLAST Paris Major matches and this is actually their preferred personal monitor, according to Pro Settings. The brand dominates when it comes to monitors and this specific model comes in 240Hz or 360Hz, and you can choose between a 24″, 24.5″, or 27″ screen.

Monitor Usage percentage Zowie XL2566K 45 percent Zowie XL2546K 38 percent Zowie XL2546 9 percent

Graphics card (GPU)

BLAST provided tournament PCs for the players during the Paris Major, but one specific NVIDIA card is by far the players’ personal choice, according to Pro Settings. The most popular GPU is the NVIDIA RTX 3080, which can get around 800FPS in CS:GO, depending on your CPU and video settings.

GPU Usage percentage NVIDIA RTX 3080 39 percent NVIDIA RTX 4080 9 percent NVIDIA RTX 2080 TI 9 percent

The most used CS:GO settings among the top 8 teams

Pro Settings collected what is the average eDPI, the most common scaling mode and resolution of Vitality, GamerLegion, Heroic, Apeks, FaZe Clan, Monte, Team Liquid, and Into the Breach—the teams that reached the playoffs at the tournament. Although these are purely down to personal preference, you’ll find out that one resolution is almost consensus among pros.

Team Average eDPI Most popular scaling mode Most popular resolution Vitality 782 Stretched (100 percent of players) 1280×960 (80 percent of players) GamerLegion 863 Stretched (100 percent of players) 1280×960 (80 percent of players) Heroic 898 Stretched (80 percent of players) 1280×960 (60 percent of players) Apeks 855 Stretched (80 percent of players) 1280×960 (40 percent of players) FaZe Clan 674 Stretched (60 percent of players) 1280×960 (40 percent of players) Monte 790 Stretched (100 percent of players) 1280×960 (80 percent of players) Team Liquid 837 Stretched (60 percent of players) 1680×1050 (40 percent of players) Into the Breach 1105 Stretched (80 percent) 1280 x 960 (20 percent)

About the author