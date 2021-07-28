PGL still considering Stockholm for upcoming CS:GO Major

"The PGL CS:GO Major playoffs will take place in Stockholm if the local authorities can make the event accessible to players, staff, and fans."

PGL, the tournament organizer responsible for organizing the first CS:GO Major since StarLadder Berlin in 2019, released an update today, informing the community that it still hopes to host the tournament in Stockholm, Sweden as originally planned. PGL will confirm the location by Sept. 15 at the latest and said it’ll depend on the steps taken by Swedish authorities.

“The PGL CS:GO Major playoffs will take place in Stockholm if the local authorities can make the event accessible to players, staff, and fans,” the tournament organizer said. PGL will monitor two key deadlines, the first of which is Aug. 23, when changes to the temporary entry ban are expected to take place, allowing “players and people supporting the event to enter Sweden.”

The second deadline is on Sept. 15. “We are hoping that the indoor restrictions for events in Sweden should be lifted by that date, and we should be able to have a full house during the playoffs,” PGL said. “The reason a Major is held in a particular city is to give local fans an opportunity to attend the event. If only a small group of fans are able to attend, then the event might as well take place somewhere else.”

If these changes are approved by Swedish authorities, PGL will host the next CS:GO Major in Stockholm. If these conditions aren’t met, the tournament organizer said it will move the Major to another European venue on the same dates. Ticket sales for the Major will start on Sept. 16, no matter where the event takes place. The PGL Major is scheduled to run from Oct. 23 to Nov. 11 and will offer a $2 million prize pool.

“We’re looking forward to holding the PGL CS:GO Major playoffs in Stockholm, but we’re also prepared to change direction in September if that event isn’t accessible to the audience,” the tournament organizer said. In a previous update released last week, PGL said it had a backup plan and was in talks with two other European countries to run the 2021 Major in case it can’t be held in Stockholm.

The uncertainty of hosting the CS:GO Major in Stockholm has been ongoing for weeks, especially after Valve had to move Dota 2‘s The International from Stockholm to Bucharest, Romania earlier this month. But the conditions seem to be better now since some Swedish authorities have been working on lifting restrictions so the country can host the PGL Major.

PGL will likely keep the community posted and release another update close to Aug. 23, which is when Sweden is expected to make changes to the temporary entry ban.