PGL confirms all invited teams for closed qualifier of first CS2 Major

As the excitement for the first Major in CS2 history heats up, PGL has released the list of teams that have qualified for the closed qualifier portions of the RMR. Some familiar names to Counter-Strike fans are there, along with some relatively unknown teams.

Forty-four teams in all have snagged direct invites to their RMR closed qualifiers, at which they’ll have a chance to qualify for the PGL Copenhagen Major. In addition, several high-profile teams will be looking to fight their way through the open qualifier to make the Major. This isn’t the entire list of teams that will be at the Major, though, as dedicated fans will notice there are names like Team Liquid, FaZe Clan, Team Vitality, and G2 missing from the list. The full list of qualifiers for the first CS2 Major will be available at a later date.

The first CS2 Major will be here before you know it. Image via Valve

The RMRs will be held from Jan. 12 to 21 across all regions. Here’s the list of teams invited to the closed qualifiers of the first CS2 Major.

Europe

Natus Vincere

Virtus Pro

Cloud9

BIG

BetBoom Team

9 Pandas

3DMAX

SAW

MOUZ

Team Spirit

Eternal Fire

Astralis

Aurora

FORZE

Preasy

AMKAL Esports

North America

Complexity

M80

Nouns

Wildcard

Badass

BOSS

Party Astronauts

Carpe Diem

South America

MiBR

9z

paiN

RED Canids

Imperial

BESTIA

Fluxo

Sharks

Oceania

Rooster

Grayhound

Vantage

Bad News Kangaroos

China

Lynn Vision

Newhappy

TYLOO

Wings Up

East Asia

TheMongolz

Eruption

ATOX

Middle East

TRAFFIC Tashkent

While CS2 certainly isn’t at a stellar place in terms of optimization, the first Major of the game is set to truly be the beginning of the competitive cycle for the title. Stars in the new title are set to be at their brightest, and there will be some new names that captivate fans worldwide. IEM Sydney and the BLAST World Finals were fun, but Counter-Strike will truly be back with the new IEM cycle and Majors.

The first CS2 Major is set to take place in March 2024.