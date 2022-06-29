Nerves of steel: FaZe Clan reverse sweep Astralis in Roobet Cup semifinals

The best CS:GO team in the world could add another trophy to their gallery tomorrow.

FaZe Clan have made it through to the Roobet Cup grand finals after they defeated Astralis 2-1 today in the second semifinal of the day.

The international CS:GO powerhouse led by Finn “karrigan” Andersen had to give everything they got against Astralis, despite them being clear underdogs. The Danish team put FaZe on the ropes after taking Overpass 16-13 and were in a good spot to win the series. FaZe, however, did not worry about the loss and struck back on Mirage (16-11) with relative ease.

The series moved on to the decider, Dust II, and it was there that CS:GO fans could see why FaZe have been winning important tournaments during the whole year. Karrigan and his men dominated Astralis, especially in the second half when they played on the T side. They dealt a 16-7 defeat to the Danes to secure their spot in the grand finals of the Roobet Cup.

The Latvian AWPer Helvijs “broky” Saukants caused constant trouble for Astralis’ players throughout the series and finished with an outstanding 64-45 K/D ratio. He was mainly assisted by Robin “ropz” Kool, who produced 58 frags on his own.

The $250,000 Roobet Cup grand finals will kick off tomorrow at 12pm CT. BIG made it to the grand finals on the other side of the bracket, eliminating Eternal Fire and most notably Cloud9 in the playoffs so far. They successfully upset C9 earlier today, but doing so against FaZe will be even harder.