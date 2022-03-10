MOUZ upset G2 in ESL Pro League season 15 with the help of torzsi

MOUZ have swept G2 Esports 2-0 today in the second round of ESL Pro League season 15’s Group A. Both teams now have a 1-1 record in the competition.

Even though G2 are playing the group stage with a stand-in in the form of François “AMANEK” Delaunay because Aleksi “Aleksib” Virolainen tested positive for COVID-19, they’re still the runners-up of IEM Katowice and arguably a top team in the world, whereas MOUZ are trying to figure their game out after losing superstar Robin “ropz” Kool to FaZe Clan ahead of the 2022 season.

The series started with MOUZ taking Nuke 16-12. They looked comfortable on their map pick and even beat G2 8-7 while playing as the Terrorists. The game carried on to Mirage and G2 fought hard to take it to overtime. Nikola “NiKo” Kovač was not finding frags as usual and therefore didn’t help Ilya “m0NESY” Osipov and Nemanja “huNter-” Kovač as much as he would have wanted.

MOUZ, on the other hand, counted on an inspired Ádám “torzsi” Torzsás to secure Mirage and the series. The former academy player for MOUZ NXT gave fans a glimpse of what he can do in tier-one Counter-Strike in the third round of overtime. The Hungarian AWPer was on a one-vs-four disadvantage at the B bombsite but still managed to kill three G2 players, plant the bomb, and outplay NiKo in the one-vs-one clutch.

This victory over G2 significantly bolsters MOUZ’s chances of making it to the playoffs. They lost to Entropiq in the opening round and would be in a rough spot should they have lost to G2. The international squad will play tomorrow against Ninjas in Pyjamas, another contender for one of the three playoff spots.

As for G2, this loss can be seen as a warning. They easily beat Looking for Org with AMANEK, but by the looks of it, they might struggle against better opponents such as Entropiq, who beat MOUZ yesterday, and NiP. NiKo and company will return to the servers tomorrow and face Fnatic in the third round of group A.

The second day of ESL Pro League season 15 will continue with NiP vs. Entropiq and Fnatic vs. LFO.