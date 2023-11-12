M80 releases Wolfy, setting stage for reported slaxz acquisition

M80 are already making changes to their Counter-Strike roster just months after acquiring it.

The team, which was formed under the M80 banner in July, has already dropped AWPer Adam “WolfY” Andersson from its starting roster.

Thank you @IWolfyCS. ❤️



Your time at M80 was instrumental in the growth of our Counter-Strike team & we can't wait to see what you achieve next. pic.twitter.com/vl7gskjgxv — M80 (@M80gg) November 12, 2023

According to a report from HLTV, M80 are targeting ALTERNATE aTTaX player Fritz “⁠slaxz-⁠” Dietrich, who notched a 1.20 HLTV Rating over 2023’s competitions. The move could upgrade M80’s firepower while allowing them to retain their position in the Americas.

The impact of the AWP in the newest Counter-Strike entry, CS2, is yet to be defined. With limited data, it certainly seems like there isn’t a true necessity for a dominant AWPer. The formula is simple: fewer rounds in CS2 means fewer AWPs, which means less impact. Additionally, CS2 isn’t the most stable game in terms of shot registration right now, which severely hurts anyone attempting to hit a single shot for a single kill.

All the same, M80 appear to have acquired a solid player at a valuable position for a bargain price. The buyouts and salaries of top CS talent are massive, and getting a player who can punch close to their production for less is a win. Time will tell how slaxz fits into the roster, but the theoretical price point is already a win for the up-and-coming M80 roster.

The team, while new, has not impressed against tier-one competition just yet. They were eliminated from Thunderpick World Championship contention early, and while they’re in ESL’s Pro League, they were eliminated from Season 18 contention without winning a single map. Of course, those results came in CS:GO, and CS2 is a new game, but changes were needed. However, the team may need more upgrades than a new AWPer if they want to truly contend in the region, much less on an international stage.