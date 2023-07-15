M80 enter Counter-Strike esports with North American lineup, former Sentinels player in coach role

Former XSET COO Marco Mereu’s org has made its initial forays in VALORANT in Dec. 2022 and are now looking to make waves in Counter-Strike featuring a majority-US lineup.

Featuring Michael “Swisher” Schmid, Ethan “reck” Serrano, Mario “malbsMd” Samayoa, Adam “WolfY” Andersson, and Marcus “maNkz” Kjeldsen. Rory “dephh” Jackson, formerly of Complexity in CS:GO and Sentinels in VALORANT, will be joining them in a coaching role as the org is looking to make a splash in the diminished North American scene with a relatively young squad.

With Team Liquid moving to a majority-European roster, there is an opening for enterprising orgs to challenge for direct Major qualification via the North American RMR, a relatively easier competition. With no partnership announcements or any confirmed tournament spots, the open circuit beckons for the squad.

Alongside Riot’s shooter, the organization is already involved with Rainbow Six: Siege and Rocket League and are clearly looking to rapidly expand their footprint in the space.

The org has announced former Sentinels head coach Donald “SyykoNT” Muir as their Vice President of Esports exactly a month ago, on June 15, and he was quoted by Dexerto saying that he plans “to build a world-class roster” heading into CS2. Whether this is the planned all-conquering lineup or just the first step of many remains to be seen—but with their VALORANT team falling agonizingly short in their Ascension run, they have quite the void to fill as-is.

