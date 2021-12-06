K0nfig’s settings, crosshair, and viewmodel for CS:GO

The world-class player made the move to Astralis in November.

Photo via Complexity

Kristian “k0nfig” Wienecke finally made the move to Astralis in November 2021. It’s a move that the org hopes will revitalize the Counter-Strike team and bring the squad back to where it belongs.

The world-class player has been around for years in the Danish scene. From SK Gaming in 2015 to Complexity in 2019, k0nfig has been consistent throughout the years and remained a contender for the best in the world. He’s no s1mple, but that hasn’t stopped him from regularly appearing in top 10 lists written by HLTV and Dot Esports.

Here’s K0nfig’s full list of video, mouse, crosshair, and viewmodel settings.

Monitor settings

Resolution1024×768
Texture Quality4:3
Scaling ModeBlack Bars
HZ240
BENQ XL2546

Mouse settings

DPI400
Sensitivity2.20
eDPI880
Raw InputOn
Hz1000
Zoom Sensitivity1
Windows Sensitivity6
Mouse AccelerationOff
ZOWIE EC2-C

Video settings

Color ModeComputer Monitor
Brightness130 percent
Display ModeFullscreen
Global Shadow QualityLow
Model/Texture DetailLow
Texture StreamingDisabled
Effect DetailLow
Shadow DetailLow
Boost Player ContrastEnabled
Multicore RenderingEnabled
Multisampling Anti-Aliasing ModeNone
FXAA Anti-AliasingDisabled
Texture Filtering ModeBilinear
Wait for Vertical SyncDisabled
Motion BlurDisabled
Triple-Monitor ModeDisabled
Use Uber ShadersEnabled
MSI GeForce RTX 2090 TI TRIO

Crosshair settings

Copy and paste the following text into your console and press enter to activate K0nfig’s crosshair settings. Here’s how to open the console in CS:GO.

  • cl_crosshairalpha 255; cl_crosshaircolor 1; cl_crosshairdot 0; cl_crosshairgap -2; cl_crosshairsize 3; cl_crosshairstyle 4; cl_crosshairusealpha 1; cl_crosshairthickness 0; cl_crosshair_drawoutline 0;

Viewmodel

  • viewmodel_fov 68; viewmodel_offset_x 2.5; viewmodel_offset_y 0; viewmodel_offset_z -1.5; viewmodel_presetpos 3; cl_viewmodel_shift_left_amt 0.5; cl_viewmodel_shift_right_amt 0.25; viewmodel_recoil 0; cl_righthand 1;

CL_BOB

  • cl_bob_lower_amt 5; cl_bobamt_lat 0.1; cl_bobamt_vert 0.1; cl_bobcycle 0.98;

Launch options

  • -console -novid -tickrate 128 -freq 240