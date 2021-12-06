K0nfig’s settings, crosshair, and viewmodel for CS:GO

Kristian “k0nfig” Wienecke finally made the move to Astralis in November 2021. It’s a move that the org hopes will revitalize the Counter-Strike team and bring the squad back to where it belongs.
The world-class player has been around for years in the Danish scene. From SK Gaming in 2015 to Complexity in 2019, k0nfig has been consistent throughout the years and remained a contender for the best in the world. He’s no s1mple, but that hasn’t stopped him from regularly appearing in top 10 lists written by HLTV and Dot Esports.
Here’s K0nfig’s full list of video, mouse, crosshair, and viewmodel settings.
Monitor settings
Mouse settings
Video settings
Crosshair settings
Copy and paste the following text into your console and press enter to activate K0nfig’s crosshair settings. Here’s how to open the console in CS:GO.
- cl_crosshairalpha 255; cl_crosshaircolor 1; cl_crosshairdot 0; cl_crosshairgap -2; cl_crosshairsize 3; cl_crosshairstyle 4; cl_crosshairusealpha 1; cl_crosshairthickness 0; cl_crosshair_drawoutline 0;
Viewmodel
- viewmodel_fov 68; viewmodel_offset_x 2.5; viewmodel_offset_y 0; viewmodel_offset_z -1.5; viewmodel_presetpos 3; cl_viewmodel_shift_left_amt 0.5; cl_viewmodel_shift_right_amt 0.25; viewmodel_recoil 0; cl_righthand 1;
CL_BOB
- cl_bob_lower_amt 5; cl_bobamt_lat 0.1; cl_bobamt_vert 0.1; cl_bobcycle 0.98;
Launch options
- -console -novid -tickrate 128 -freq 240