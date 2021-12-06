K0nfig’s settings, crosshair, and viewmodel for CS:GO

Kristian “k0nfig” Wienecke finally made the move to Astralis in November 2021. It’s a move that the org hopes will revitalize the Counter-Strike team and bring the squad back to where it belongs.

The world-class player has been around for years in the Danish scene. From SK Gaming in 2015 to Complexity in 2019, k0nfig has been consistent throughout the years and remained a contender for the best in the world. He’s no s1mple, but that hasn’t stopped him from regularly appearing in top 10 lists written by HLTV and Dot Esports.

Here’s K0nfig’s full list of video, mouse, crosshair, and viewmodel settings.

Monitor settings

Resolution 1024×768 Texture Quality 4:3 Scaling Mode Black Bars HZ 240 BENQ XL2546

Mouse settings

DPI 400 Sensitivity 2.20 eDPI 880 Raw Input On Hz 1000 Zoom Sensitivity 1 Windows Sensitivity 6 Mouse Acceleration Off ZOWIE EC2-C

Video settings

Color Mode Computer Monitor Brightness 130 percent Display Mode Fullscreen Global Shadow Quality Low Model/Texture Detail Low Texture Streaming Disabled Effect Detail Low Shadow Detail Low Boost Player Contrast Enabled Multicore Rendering Enabled Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode None FXAA Anti-Aliasing Disabled Texture Filtering Mode Bilinear Wait for Vertical Sync Disabled Motion Blur Disabled Triple-Monitor Mode Disabled Use Uber Shaders Enabled MSI GeForce RTX 2090 TI TRIO

Crosshair settings

Copy and paste the following text into your console and press enter to activate K0nfig’s crosshair settings. Here’s how to open the console in CS:GO.

cl_crosshairalpha 255; cl_crosshaircolor 1; cl_crosshairdot 0; cl_crosshairgap -2; cl_crosshairsize 3; cl_crosshairstyle 4; cl_crosshairusealpha 1; cl_crosshairthickness 0; cl_crosshair_drawoutline 0;

Viewmodel

viewmodel_fov 68; viewmodel_offset_x 2.5; viewmodel_offset_y 0; viewmodel_offset_z -1.5; viewmodel_presetpos 3; cl_viewmodel_shift_left_amt 0.5; cl_viewmodel_shift_right_amt 0.25; viewmodel_recoil 0; cl_righthand 1;

CL_BOB

cl_bob_lower_amt 5; cl_bobamt_lat 0.1; cl_bobamt_vert 0.1; cl_bobcycle 0.98;

Launch options