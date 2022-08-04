JACKZ reportedly leaving G2 for a French roster

The deal is said to be already done.

G2 Esports’ JACKZ might have finally found a new home after being on the bench for weeks.

The 30-year-old will be joining French roster HEET in the coming days, according to 1pv.fr. The report claims that the deal is already done, and the long-standing G2 player will be replacing Lucky in the lineup.

HEET players joined the organization on Jan. 19 this year after playing under the DBL Poney banner. JACKZ was one of the founding members of DBL Poney, but that was when he was on G2’s bench. Shortly after forming the team, he was called back to G2 to replace KennyS.

Having not qualified for the previous two CS:GO Majors, it’s no surprise HEET is looking to revamp its roster throughout the summer break. The team have, however, advanced to the ESL Pro League season 16, which kicks off in August.

G2 finished the latest season of competitive play in CS:GO without a single trophy, which was far below their expectations. As a result, the team benched Aleksib and JACKZ on July 16 and 19, respectively, and allowed them to explore their options.

JACKZ is expected to be replaced by jks, who made a name for himself as a stand-in for FaZe Clan at IEM Katowice in February this year.

G2 has reportedly already found a new in-game leader in former Copenhagen Flames captain, HooXi.