G2 Esports reportedly replaces JACKZ with jks in CS:GO lineup

The Aussie star has been on the sidelines since Complexity benched him in November 2021.

G2 Esports has signed the Australian rifler jks to take the place of French support JACKZ in its CS:GO team for the remainder of the 2022 season, according to a report by Dexerto and 1pv.fr.

Jks has been looking for a new CS:GO team since November 2021, when Complexity Gaming listed its entire international team for transfer. The 26-year-old spent most of the 2022 season inactive aside from a stand-in period in February with FaZe Clan, who he helped win IEM Katowice over G2.

During his short period with FaZe, jks showed the world that he could play other roles other than being a lurker, which has been his primary function throughout his career. In FaZe, he took the majority of rain’s positions and served as the team’s entry-fragger in various situations. On paper, the Aussie should be a good fit for G2 since he also brings considerably more firepower than JACKZ.

This report comes mere days after G2 reportedly allowed JACKZ to explore his options. The French rifler had been a part of G2 since 2018 and helped the team to reach the grand finals of PGL Stockholm Major in 2021. Finnish in-game leader Aleksi “Aleksib” Virolainen is reportedly in the same position as JACKZ; G2 is actively seeking for a new captain to take over the reins in the CS:GO lineup, according to 1pv.fr.