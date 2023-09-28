How to get CS2’s hidden achievement on Steam

The whole Counter-Strike community has been beaming with life since Sept. 27’s release of Counter-Strike 2. The game was launched on Steam, and it as of now has just one achievement, which is hidden for those who haven’t earned it yet.

In CS:GO, players could complete up to 167 achievements, with plenty of options for all the trophy hunters in the gaming community. Most of them could be earned just by playing the game on matchmaking servers, so there wasn’t much additional hustle required. When it comes to the hidden achievement in CS2, the case is very much similar. It’s easier to get than you think.

What is the hidden CS2 achievement on Steam?

The hidden achievement on Steam is actually titled “A New Beginning,” and its description claims “This is Counter-Strike, too.” It’s a short yet beautiful message for all the players of CS:GO and previous iterations of the franchise. Sept. 27 marked a truly new beginning for all of us, and we couldn’t be more grateful for the past, and excited for the future.

Screengrab by Dot Esports

How to get the hidden CS2 achievement on Steam?

The hidden CS2 achievement couldn’t have been easier to obtain. All players need to do to get that out of their to-do list is to download CS2, and play any type of game. This means you could join a Deathmatch game, play a matchmaking one, or even join a private server of any kind. All in all, if you follow any of these steps, the achievement will be completed, and you will have the chance to boast of having 100 percent of achievements in CS2. At least for a while, since Valve could potentially add a few more in the future.

Are there any other achievements in CS2?

As of now, there are no more achievements to complete in CS2. But, looking at how there were almost 170 of them in CS:GO, chances are Valve will add some more in the future. For now, however, it’s all speculation.

