Heroic signs niko

Heroic has rebuilt its CS:GO roster after the sale to FPX fell through in March.

Heroic completed its CS:GO roster today when Nikolaj “niko” Kristensen officially joined to be its fifth player.

The Danish team had to revamp its lineup after Patrick “es3tag” Hansen agreed to join Astralis in July on the verge of Heroic selling the team to the Chinese organization FunPlus Phoenix in March. When the deal fell through, the players returned to Heroic and the org benched es3tag alongside Marco “Snappi” Pfeiffer earlier this month.

A few days after es3tag and Snappi were moved to the inactive lineup, Heroic signed René “TeSeS” Madsen from Copenhagen Flames and now have completed their roster with niko, who’s been sitting out since OpTic Gaming disbanded in October 2019.

The time has come to announce the final Hero! Niko will now be joining Heroic in its quest towards the top.



Welcome @OfficialnikoCS !



— HEROIC (@heroicgg) April 20, 2020

Apart from OpTic, the 21-year-old has already played for other well-known teams, such as North, Rogue, and Heroic between 2016 and 2018. The biggest accolade of his career was helping North defeat Astralis to win DreamHack Masters Stockholm in September 2018.

CadiaN said he’s happy to work with niko.

“I think he is one of the best players in Denmark, and definitely was a high priority for us,” cadiaN said. “His communication is very good, and he has a vast experience of the game. This also marks the new Heroic roster, which I feel will be very successful, with time.”

Heroic will make their debut with TeSes and niko at the Elisa Invitational next week, which will grant two slots for the BLAST Premier Spring Showdown. They’ll play against Dignitas, North, ENCE, GODSENT, and three more Nordic teams.